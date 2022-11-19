“Fernando said he was happy to go!” – Esteban Ocon pokes fun at 32 GP winner ahead of final race with Alpine

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso had a moment during the Brazilian GP weekend. During a sprint race at Interlagos, Ocon tried a risky move around the outside of Alonso making contact and causing damage to the bodywork of his Alpine.

Alonso suffered a 5-second penalty for the race on Sunday and was forced to start P18. The Spaniard did not enjoy the incident and claimed he was relieved to leave Alpine after 2 races.

THE TWO ALPINES TOUCH!!! 😳😲 A disastrous Sprint for the Enstone team, as both drivers picked up damage from multiple moments of contact with each other 😩 Leaving Alonso to finish in P15, Ocon P18….#BrazilGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/DlyzThN1mX — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2022

The incident made many fans question the fallout between the two drivers. Alonso however apologised for his remarks after a remarkable P5 later in the Brazilian GP. But Esteban hasn’t wiped it off his memory yet.

Also Read: “Not my problem next year”: Fernando Alonso is glad he has to deal with Esteban Ocon for only one more race

Esteban Ocon takes a dig at Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso addressed the fans ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. This would be Alonso’s final race with Alpine before he makes the move to Aston Martin for 2023.

Alonso won both his 2 World Championships with the team while it was called Renault. He described his emotions on leaving the team after his 3rd spell with the team after joining them in 2020.

Alonso said, “I have raced three times with this team already, and I will miss everyone.” And Esteban interrupted the Spaniard saying, “Lies! You said you were happy to go.”

Video for this one. Ocon being pathetic again by calling alonso a liar🤫How small french man is pic.twitter.com/IIPrvgG1HU — grace (@FantasticEeeee) November 19, 2022

Alonso continues, “I am happy to go. I will miss the guys, I have a very nice friendship with the guys. And hopefully next year I go to drive a more competitive car”

Alonso’s season was marred by multiple reliability issues. And had they not happened, Alonso believes he could have achieved podiums if not for race wins. No wonder he is desperate to start contending for race wins with Aston!

Also Read: “I was going to let Fernando Alonso pass” – Esteban Ocon feels Alpine misinterpreted his radio message

Ocon and Alonso were warned after Brazil collision

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso’s clash in the Brazilian GP didn’t sit well with the Executives at Alpine. Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer stated he was “extremely disappointed” by the actions of the duo.

But Alpine CEO Rossi made it clear that the team will not be accepting such reckless behaviours. And even threatening them by replacing them with academy driver Jack Doohan if needed.

Rossi said, “I reminded them of our contracts. And I reminded them I have plenty of drivers that are longing to race in their place.”

Rossi was satisfied with the drivers’ performance on Sunday as both cars finished on points. Ocon and Alonso started P16 and P17 and finished P8 and P5.

Rossi was happy to see the team overtake McLaren to firm up their grip on P4 in the Constructor championship. But he said, “Sometimes it goes a bit too far. That’s my role as well, to bring them back in a better space.”

Also Read: “One last time sharing the track with you…” – Fernando Alonso pays emotional tribute to Sebastian Vettel