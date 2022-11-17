"One last time sharing the track with you..." - Fernando Alonso pays emotional tribute to Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel will appear in the last race of his career at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP as he has announced his retirement.

The atmosphere around the paddock has gone massively emotional following Vettel’s F1 stint coming to end. The F1 world will see an end to a 15-year-long illustrious career which brought the German driver 4 championship title, 53 race wins and placed him among the most successful drivers in F1.

During the peak time of his career at Red Bull, Vettel usually found himself competing against Fernando Alonso in Ferrari. The German has narrowly defeated Alonso in the championship battle twice in the 2010 and 2012 seasons.

But as Vettel is buckling up for the last race of his career, Alonso has revealed an emotional tribute to his former rival.

Alonso wishes Sebastian Vettel the best for his next chapter

Ahead of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Spaniard has revealed a special helmet that features the stripes of the German flag with the message “Danke Seb” on the side.

Danke Seb, One last time sharing the track with you, It will be emotional and sad at the same time, but I wish you all the best for your next chapter. #helmet #abudhabi #f1 #dankeseb https://t.co/EIwISRiNEv — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 17, 2022

Revealing the helmet in an Instagram post, Alonso said, “Danke Seb, one last time sharing the track with you. It will be emotional and sad at the same time, but I wish you all the best for your next chapter.”

He also shared a picture collage of some of the happy and beautiful memories that he shares with his fellow driver.

Fernando Alonso says it is going to be strange without Seb

Sat in the press conference together with Vettel for one final time, Alonso said that it is going to be very strange not having Vettel on the grid.

Furthermore, the Spaniard also expressed gratitude for the battles that the duo have shared over the years.

Recalling the memories, Alonso said that sometimes the duo fought for the championship and sometimes for P7 at the Japanese GP[this year] and they have enjoyed every single battle and have massive respect for each other.

