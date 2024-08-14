mobile app bar

Ferrari Adjusts to Lewis Hamilton’s Needs To Welcome Him in 2025 Season

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ferrari Adjusts to Lewis Hamilton's Needs To Welcome Him in 2025 Season

Credits: IMAGO Sven Simon

Ferrari’s downturn in performance has coincided with the re-emergence of Mercedes as a front-running team this season. With Lewis Hamilton set to leave the Silver Arrows at the end of this season for Ferrari, the pace differential could be playing on the mind of the seven-time world champion. Amid these developments, the team from Maranello are targeting a technical upheaval next year.

As things stand, Mercedes have won three out of the last five Grands Prix. They sit only 79 points adrift of Ferrari in fourth in the Constructors’ championship. Hamilton‘s imminent arrival at Maranello is going to mark a change in philosophy for the team’s 2025 challenger.

As per reports on X (formerly Twitter), Ferrari are planning to adopt a pull-rod suspension system from 2025 onwards. This change stems from the team’s wish to cater to Hamilton’s driving style which is predominantly in congruence with that of Charles Leclerc’s.

The SF-24 currently uses a push-rod suspension on the front axle while the rear axle uses a pull-rod suspension system. Ferrari, along with customer team Haas, are the only teams on the grid that currently employ a pull-rod suspension towards the rear of the car.

In 2024, the likes of Red Bull, V-CARB, Sauber, and McLaren operate a pull-rod suspension on the front axle. If the reports are accurate, this would make Ferrari the only team to have similar suspension mechanisms working on both ends of their cars.

Ferrari do not seem interested in adopting a push-rod suspension in terms of their rear suspension for the foreseeable future. The team seems to have committed themselves to an “innovation” they believe to be best suited to their design objectives. Earlier this year, Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile said (as quoted by Motorsport.com),

“We tested for a couple of years a push-rod suspension. We recorded good aero results moving towards this direction and when moving from pull-rod to push-rod, we didn’t measure a big advantage to justify some compromise in terms of weight or compliance.”

Aligning themselves to suit their drivers’ driving style might unlock the potential Ferrari needs to trump the competition moving forward.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these