Ferrari Betrayal Aside, Carlos Sainz Promises to Help Charles Leclerc Win 2024 Title: “I’ve Always Been a Team Player”

Earlier this week, Ferrari launched the SF24 in a short Fiorano shakedown following the presentation. Since this will be Carlos Sainz’s final season with the Maranello-based team, the day was meant to be special for him. Naturally, the subject of his future and his approach to handling the matter-dominated each conversation he had with the media.

Advertisement

During his interview with motorsports.com, Carlos Sainz was even questioned whether, given his current position, he would assist Leclerc in the championship. He said,

“Certainly. I have always been a team man and always will be. In every Formula 1 team I’ve been to I’ve always been a team player.”

Advertisement

Sainz also said that he has been an exemplary pilot when considering his contribution to the team’s dynamics. Nevertheless, while coming back to the query if he’ll assist Leclerc in winning the championship, Sainz responded positively. He said, ” Yes, I will definitely help Charles if necessary.” He also mentioned that if he fights for the world title in the next season, he expects Leclerc to support him similarly.

Nevertheless, given that Sainz is entering the final year of his contract with Ferrari, it’ll be interesting to see if Leclerc is open to helping him in the same way. Although, if his remarks are to be believed, the Monegasque wishes to make the best of his time with Sainz.

Charles Leclerc prepares to bid farewell to Carlos Sainz

The news that Lewis Hamilton will be switching from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 stunned the F1 world. However, the deal was known to Leclerc even before the fans found out about it. Speaking about this, the Monegasque stated that he was informed about these discussions before he signed his extension.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1757450272115216881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During his conversation with Motorsports.com Leclerc said,

“Obviously these types of deals don’t happen overnight. It takes time, obviously. I was aware of these discussions (between Hamilton and Ferrari) before I signed my contract.”

In addition, Leclerc remained silent about everything, mainly out of respect for Carlos Sainz. Leclerc thinks working with Sainz has been incredible and believes they can end their partnership on a high note in 2024.

While concluding, Leclerc also shed light on Hamilton’s addition to the team. He noted that with Hamilton coming on board, he will bring his great experience to the side as well. Before that, he wants to work with Sainz one last time, aiming to bring glory back to Maranello.