“We’ll have a $5000 Pass waiting for you” – Charles Leclerc promises Sebastian Vettel paddock passes if he wishes to pay a visit after retirement

Charles Leclerc along with the entire Ferrari crew gave Sebastian Vettel a fitting and special farewell gift. Vettel’s former team personnel signed on an engine cover of the 2018 Ferrari SF71H, driven by the retiring German. Vettel even spoke in Italian, thanking his former team.

Leclerc and Vettel shared a special bond. Vettel has always acted as an experienced ‘big brother’ who helped in guiding the young Monegasque when he first joined Ferrari.

Leclerc has stated that Seb’s work ethic and attention to detail had helped him develop as a driver. And the 24-year-old claims he will always welcome Vettel back if the German wishes to return for a race weekend.

Charles Leclerc’s promise to Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc recorded a farewell message to former teammate Sebastian Vettel. In this video he praised the German for his achievements in the sport, but claimed there is more to Seb than just his 4- Championship wins.

Leclerc said, “I want to thank you for the person you are. For all the things I have learnt from you. And the acknowledgement you sent when I was working at the Simulator while raving in F2.”

Leclerc used to be Ferrari’s simulator driver in 2017. And he recollected how Seb gave him a handwritten letter thanking him for all the hours he had put in.

He added, “You will be missed in the paddock. As I mentioned we will have a pass for you if you want to come to a race again. And I just wish you the best and hope you finish on a high.”

Leclerc had promised that if Vettel ever wanted to return to watch a Grand Prix, then he’d reserve paddock passes for him. Drivers are usually allocated the passes for free to distribute to their friends and family. But in case you are wondering, a 3-day Paddock pass can easily set you back by $5000.

Vettel urges Leclerc to fulfil his potential

Sebastian Vettel has always admired Charles Leclerc. The German had previously described his young Ferrari teammate as one of the most talented drivers he had witnessed.

Seb also feels Leclerc resembles his younger self. But Vettel could not fulfil his dream to win a Driver’s title with Ferrari. This is why he has urged Leclerc to fulfil his potential and become a World Champion.

Sebastian Vettel has told Charles Leclerc he is “the most talented driver” he has came across in 15 years of F1 and urged him “don’t waste it” [at Ferrari]? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4I3jfst4NC — F1 Polls (@f1_poll) November 16, 2022

All of Ferrari’s F1 Champions have a street in the historic Maranello campus named after them. Vettel wished to have one of his, but now that his time has passed, he wants Leclerc to claim it.

Vettel said, “I didn’t manage to have a street with my name in Maranello. But now that they’re not there, make sure you have one with yours.”

Leclerc lost the 2022 title race to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. But in 2023, the Monegasque will be ready again to break Ferrari’s 16-year-long wait to claim the driver’s title again.

