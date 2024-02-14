Lewis Hamilton Signing Has “Nothing to Do With Carlos” as Ferrari Wash Their Hands of Any Guilt Regarding Sainz

With Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025, Carlos Sainz stands without a seat following the end of the 2024 season. Fans and experts are asking questions about the longevity of the move, emphasizing Sainz’s longer availability. However, Fred Vasseur maintains a positive outlook on the move, per an update on X by user Deni. He believes the move was a huge opportunity for the team and had nothing to do with Sainz.

“Unfair for Sainz? I don’t know if unfair is the right word. Lewis [Hamilton] must be taken into account in all cases. He is the driver with the best record, and that has nothing to do with Carlos [Sainz].”

Hamilton‘s association with Vasseur dates back a little over 20 years now. The two even worked together as team principal and driver during Hamilton’s GP2 and F3 days. Given the same, Vasseur added that the Briton’s signing happened “naturally.” It was a step-by-step process, and Vasseur remains unsure of what the deciding factor was for Hamilton.

Vasseur further maintained that Hamilton’s arrival had nothing to do with Sainz. The 7X world champion’s onboarding was much more beneficial for Ferrari. It gave two iconic entities a chance to partner up and fight for the championship.

Lewis Hamilton remains a Ferrari rival in 2024

Despite officially signing Hamilton for the 2025 season, Vasseur recently emphasized the team’s need to remain focused on the job at hand. He believes his entire team, including Carlos Sainz, will showcase dedication and commitment until the final corner of the last race of 2024. “I’m fully convinced that Carlos [Sainz] will be fully dedicated and fully committed to the season until the last lap and the last corner of the season.”

Vasseur further clarified why they made the Hamilton announcement so early. He claimed that he wanted his team to have full focus on the 2024 season. With no distractions about the future, the team would be able to focus more, according to the 55-year-old. The Frenchman refrained from talking about the move any further. He only reiterated the need to stay motivated and start working.