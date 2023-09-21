Not Hopes for Title Dream, but “Sense of Security” Drove Oscar Piastri to Add 3 More Years of Commitment With McLaren

Oscar Piastri made headlines earlier this week when he signed a three-year extension with McLaren. Since the Australian’s new deal will now run until the end of 2026, he explained in his most recent press conference about how he feels a “sense of security.”

The 22-year-old has been so impressive in his rookie season that he has caught the eye of most other teams and even F1 experts. Since Piastri has been so strong, many believe that he could join some of the top teams in the sport. However, despite the same, what was most important to him during his recent contract extension was job security.

Oscar Piastri delighted to have his future secure at McLaren

Since Oscar Piastri has now committed his future to McLaren for another three seasons, all eyes were on him during the Japanese Grand Prix press conference. When asked about the same (as quoted by Junaid), the 22-year-old replied, “It’s nice to have security. It made sense from my position and from McLaren’s point of view too“.

Since McLaren offered Piastri a new three-year deal, they likely see the Australian as someone who can help the team over the long term. The 2021 F2 champion also has a young teammate in Lando Norris, who is just a year older than him.

McLaren are committed to Piastri and Norris until 2025

With Oscar Piastri now signing a three-year extension, McLaren at least have a secured line-up until the 2025 season. Lando Norris, whose contract expires at the end of 2025, also signed a long-term deal with the team last year in February.

Moreover, with the Woking-based outfit also having improved their car significantly in recent times, the prospects of the team look bright. Since McLaren expects to fight for the title next season, they perhaps believe it is important to provide their drivers with job security to ensure that they can completely focus on racing rather than their future.