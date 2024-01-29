Ferrari Boss End Carlos Sainz’s Exit Rumors With Important Contract Update

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari are reportedly stuck in a stalemate on their contract negotiations. While Charles Leclerc has already extended his stay for multiple seasons beyond 2024, Sainz still awaits a similar confirmation. However, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has confirmed that they will soon share a contract update for the Spaniard. The Frenchman cited that they aim to finish contract negotiations and retain their drivers before the first race of 2024 in Bahrain.

Advertisement

According to Motorsport.com, Vasseur and Co. are in negotiations with Sainz, who wants a two-year extension minimum. The Italian team reportedly only wanted to give the #55 driver a 1-year or a 1+1-year deal (option for 2026).

Sainz stated that it is “not ideal for a professional driver” to stay in the dark about his future. Thus, he wants to ratify the contract and get a long-term extension at Ferrari as soon as possible before the season starts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Scuderiascoop/status/1750521418842784051?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former Renault driver highlighted how he has faced uncertainty in the past with Red Bull and the French team itself in terms of his future. Thus, if Ferrari keep him in a similar situation as he enters the final year of his current deal, there is a possibility they may lose him.

There have been reports of teams like Sauber (to be Audi) approaching Sainz for a drive for 2025 and beyond. And with connections of his father and former boss Andreas Seidl, there are chances the 29-year-old may leave Ferrari if they don’t fulfill his demands.

Will Carlos Sainz get a similar deal to Charles Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc recently got a bumper contract extension for “several seasons” beyond 2024. While the length of the contract is still unknown, reports suggest it may be a 4 or 5-year deal with options such as exit clauses for the last 2 or 3 years. The pay hike is also quite hefty, so Carlos Sainz may envy his Monegasque teammate.

However, in F1, drivers seldom get deals at a similar pay grade. While Ferrari rate Leclerc and Sainz similarly, the former has always got some potential bias in his favor, as he is their star driver.

Advertisement

His last deal was a mega 5-year deal signed after 2019. So, Sainz would want to secure his position on the team with at least half the deal that Leclerc has received currently. However, if Sainz does leave, then what are his options besides Audi?

There are also some outside chances of the 29-year-old taking Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull, with the Mexican’s contract also expiring after 2024. Meanwhile, some experts have pointed out how Aston Martin may make an arrangement to move over Lance Stroll for an all-Spanish lineup of Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

However, out of these, only the Sauber-Audi opportunity seems the most realistic for the #55 driver. Regardless, his first preference would be to stay put with Ferrari.