Ferrari CEO Confirms Lewis Hamilton Will Arrive at Maranello This Week

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

17 10 2024, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 ,in the picture Lewis Hamilton GBR , Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Lewis Hamilton’s impending arrival at Ferrari has been generating immense hype in the Italian media and among fans over the past few weeks. Ahead of his first appearance in red, it is expected that the streets of Maranello, Ferrari’s home base, will be filled with admirers.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna recently provided an update about this. Vigna revealed that Hamilton will be in Maranello next week to prepare for the upcoming season, which will kickstart a widely anticipated partnership between the most successful driver and team of all time.

“There is a lot of (excitement), there is a lot of desire to start. We are preparing the last things, Lewis will start and will come to us next week,” Vigna said per Auto Racer.

With just two months left until the 2025 season begins, almost all drivers are reporting to their respective team headquarters. Hamilton too will arrive at Maranello and also test an older Ferrari car at the Italian team’s private track in Fiorano.

Ferrari, however, will not reveal the exact dates because of fear of overcrowding around their facilities. Numerous journalists, including James Allen, have reported a ‘Hamilton fever’ spreading across the Tifosi, who are hopeful that the seven-time World Champion will be the one to end their title drought.

We are ready for almost everything, nothing else but we will prepare it,” Vigna added. “Changes are always beautiful.”

Although not officially announced, Hamilton is expected to take part in several promotional events in the Ferrari overalls leading up to the F175 launch event—where all cars will reveal their liveries together—on February 18 in London.

Hamilton, at the start of the season, will be expected to hit the ground running to deliver Ferrari its first title since 2008. On a personal level, his aim would be to break his title duck and win an eighth Drivers’ title, one which will statistically make him F1’s greatest of all time.

