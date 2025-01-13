“Streets Will Be Filled” When Lewis Hamilton Will Make His First Appearance in Italy, Claims F1 Journalist

The most successful driver in F1 history joining forces with the most decorated team is always going to be a huge affair. That’s why there is a lot of hype heading into the 2025 season since it will be Lewis Hamilton’s first in Ferrari colors.

Ferrari hasn’t won a championship since 2008, which feels like an eternity for a squad with so much history. Hamilton too, has been hoping for a car good enough to fight for his eighth drivers’ championship, something Mercedes couldn’t offer him over the last few years. Both of their respective fanbases — who were at war several times throughout Hamilton’s career — feel this to be the end of their respective droughts.

Journalist James Allen has already noticed the stirring of the needle in Italy, where Hamilton will begin preparations soon. “A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy,” he said on his podcast.

Allen noticed how most of the Tifosi — Ferrari’s loud and proud fanbase — is desperate to know when they will first see the Briton in a red car. “I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people,” he continued.

| Sir Lewis Hamilton will be in Maranello after January 15th, according to Corriere dello Sport : “Hamilton at Ferrari is everywhere. In the pre-Christmas meeting with Fred Vasseur he was mentioned thirty-three times against Leclerc’s twelve and Sainz’s eight. Physically he… pic.twitter.com/ZiDJBGZLld — sim (@sim3744) January 3, 2025

Allen, who is a revered personality in the paddock, is not the only person to feel that way. His counterpart from Italy Leo Turrini said in a recent interview that people in and around his town are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the seven-time champ.

Start of something special with Ferrari

Teaming up is going to be exciting for both Hamilton and Ferrari, but both parties know that anything short of a Championship triumph will be considered a failure, which is why Hamilton’s official arrival in Maranello will kickstart tedious preparations ahead of what is expected to be a very competitive season.

Hamilton is expected to drive around 1000 km in testing before getting up to speed with the actual challenger for 2025. This arrangement is likely for the Briton to familiarize himself with Ferrari power units, which he has never driven in his 18-year-long career.

But before that, he will make his first appearance wearing Ferrari’s overalls on February 18th, when all teams and drivers will head over the London to display their cars and liveries for the year as part of F1’s special launch event before beginning its 75th season.