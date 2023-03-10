Ferrari Engineer Joins McLaren After Bahrain GP Chaos

In a recent development, Ferrari faced a massive blow after reports came out regarding one of their top man leaving the team. This comes right after the chaotic opening race of the season in Bahrain. To top it off it is believed Ferrari lost their executive to long-standing rival McLaren.

Uniti tutto è possibile ❤️ After our first race of the season, Fred, joined by Charles and Carlos, held a meeting for all our GES employees. A chance to discuss our weekend, the challenges we faced and the future ahead 💪 pic.twitter.com/0c44NtroUp — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 9, 2023

As per GrandPX news and La Gazzetta Dello Sport, David Sanchez left the Maranello-based team with immediate effect. Sanchez worked as Ferrari’s head of vehicle concept before deciding to resign.

The top executive is believed to have decided the Bahrain GP where Ferrari failed to capitalize on their advantage and saw Charles Leclerc’s DNF.

Citing a ‘gardening leave’, Sanchez left the team with immense experience after serving the Italian team for over a decade. But, Sky Italia claimed that Sanchez might be on his way to join the Papaya gang in a few weeks’ time.

The Frenchman worked under multiple bosses including the recently ousted Mattia Binotto but left even before his tenure with the newly appointed team boss Frederic Vasseur started off full-fledged. Sanchez is the third top man to leave Maranello off late after Binotto and chief strategist Inaki Rueda.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali criticized Ferrari

The F1 hotshot lately criticized the culture at Ferrari. Stefano Domenicali, a former boss of the Ferrari F1 team shared that the team needs to tread a fine line and stay away from having the Italian sentiment all over themselves.

The new Ferrari F1 car, boss Stefano Domenicali and a frustratingly placed cameraman pic.twitter.com/Lo5Igz0O — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) February 1, 2013

Domenicali further said that ‘we are Ferrari’ is no longer going to work. The team now needs to work on the weak points and grow without becoming emotional and be sensitive towards being Italian.

Ferrari now has an uphill task in 2023

With leading man David Sanchez leaving the team, it created a massive hollow for Ferrari right at the time when the season just started. From here on, the Maranello-based team not only has to look at their reliability and work on it but also needs to replace the outgoing Frenchman in the team.

Failing to do any of these will leave the Prancing Horse to wait for titles for further years, a habit they’ve grown since 2008. As for Charles Leclerc, he’ll see his dream of winning an F1 championship slowly and completely fade away with time.

