Christian Horner Taunts the FIA For Using Part of Red Bull’s $7 Million Fine on a New Couch

Christian Horner will be a happy boss after week 1 of the 2023 F1 calendar. Red Bull clinched a 1-2 finish at the season opener in Bahrain, with Max Verstappen winning the race and cruising to victory.

It seems like Red Bull is looking like the strongest team on the F1 grid. But that’s before we factor in the team’s punishments for breaching 2021’s Budget cap.

Red Bull was handed a $7 Million Fine for overspending and was handed a 10% reduction on Wind Tunnel testing. As of now, the team are looking in good shape. But as the season progresses, the limitations could hamper the team’s season.

BREAKING: Red Bull have been given a $7m fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research for breaking the budget cap. The FIA said that Red Bull had overspent by $2.2m in 2021. pic.twitter.com/MOYxq6EpTr — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 28, 2022

While Horner believes the team have managed to dodge the problem so far, there is no guarantee on the season ahead. But the Red Bull boss found humour when asked how well the additional income has benefitted the FIA.

Christian Horner mocks the FIA for splurging money on new couches

During the Friday Press conference, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was asked how well the team works around the Budget cap penalty. And if Red Bull is feeling the heat because of it.

To which he gave an iconic response. Horner took a sarcastic dig at the new couches installed for F1’s Press Conferences, claiming Red Bull’s fine money funded it.

Horner commented, “Well, it’s great to see the fine being applied, so well. We’ve got a new FIA couch, and Tom’s got a new suit! It’s great to see the funding into the FIA being spent very effectively.”

“It’s great to see the fine being applied so well. We’ve got a new FIA couch and Tom’s got a new suit” CHRISTIAN PLEASE 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/yeAQaFLIWY — Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🇸🇦JEDDAH🇸🇦 (@FM1_3316) March 8, 2023

The comment brought a few laughs from the journalists and presenter Tom Clarkson and the other team bosses present. However, Horner claimed the team’s biggest concern is being efficient with the resources they have in hand.

Horner claims the budget cap penalty could bite Red Bull later

While Christian Horner got away with a joke, the reality could be pretty grim for Red Bull. The Penalty imposed on Red Bull would hinder the development of RB19 and their 2024 car.

The Red Bull boss credits the team with having turned up in a competitive manner for the season’s first round. But the team needs to be extremely selective and efficient for the remaining 8-9 months of the season.

Horner clarified, “It is a disadvantage to not only have an incremental difference by being first in the championship. On top of that a further 10%. So we’ve 15% less time than Ferrari and 20% less than Mercedes.”

He added, “For us it’s all about being efficient, being effective in what we apply and choose to test in the tunnel and how we develop both the 19 and, and the 20 car.”

However, the RB19 looked much better than any other car on the grid so far. If Red Bull manages to remain the same, there is no denying that Max Verstappen and the team will successfully defend their title. But it’s difficult to predict the course of the season from a single race.

