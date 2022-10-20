“Ferrari is every driver’s dream” – After $53 Million a year contract expires Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull

Tom Coronel believes 2-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen might consider joining Ferrari after his contract with Red Bull expires in 2028.

After claiming his maiden F1 Championship in 2021, Max Verstappen was awarded by Red Bull a bumper contract. Verstappen was handed a 5-year extension on his original contract until 2023.

The Dutchman signed the dotted lines and will stay with the team until 2028. His pay was also raised to match rival Lewis Hamilton’s $53 Million a year salary. This makes him the joint-highest earner in the current F1 grid.

Verstappen will be 31 years of age by the end of the 2022 season. He has only driven for Red Bull teams, having competed with Toro Rosso in 2015 and with Red Bull ever since.

With 6 seasons left on his Red Bull contract, there is a lot of racing left in the Dutchman. Verstappen already has 2 titles in his bag. And a further 5 in the next 6 seasons is not a big deal with the talent he has. This means he can level Hamilton and Schumacher’s long-standing record of Championship wins.

But even after 2028, Verstappen will still have another 5-6 years of racing left in him. Hamilton and Alonso are examples of age being just a number!

So we could see Verstappen dominate and break every record in the sport for the next decade. But it begs to ask the question, will he remain with Red Bull?

A recent poll revealed that many fans see the Dutchman going Red after his contract expires. And Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel feels likewise.

Ferrari can tempt Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been crowned a 2-time World Champion after the 2022 Japanese GP. The Dutchman wrapped the 2022 title race with 4 races to spare and joins the elite list of consecutive double World champions.

But a quick look at Ferrari’s records shows the number of winners who have claimed the title in Red. The Italian team has 15 Driver’s titles and winners like Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Niki Lauda, and more.

Tom Coronel claims it is a privilege to drive for the Italian team and not every driver gets the call from Maranello to drive the racing horse. He simply puts it, “As a driver, you always want to have raced a Ferrari.”

🗣 “I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision.” @Max33Verstappen 💪 pic.twitter.com/PLxTdZZJz3 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022

He adds, “You want two things: make it to Formula 1 and you want to drive for Ferrari. If you have driven for Ferrari as a Formula 1 driver, then it comes full circle. Then everything is done. been successful.”

Ferrari hasn’t claimed a title since 2007 and is 15 years without any glory. Cornell believes right now Ferrari isn’t the best team but it is always something they can change in the future.

He doesn’t rule out the possibility of Max joining Ferrari saying, “As a driver, you just want to have driven in that car. That’s just a dream. It’s in the head of every kart driver.”

Mercedes is a big no for Max Verstappen

Since 2013, Mercedes have emerged as a powerhouse in the sport. The team have claimed 8-consecutive constructors titles between 2014 and 2021 becoming one of the most dominant teams of the era.

Funnily, Max Verstappen was scouted by Mercedes and was even offered a chance to join their young driver programme before Red Bull stepped in. But Mercedes is not an option as Coronel states “He will never race there again, never again.”

He adds, “There is such a blemish. I know the family very well. Straight is straight, crooked is crooked. There is no grey area with the Verstappen family.”

The heated rivalry of the 2021 title battle has had an impact on Verstappen Coronel’s beliefs, He adds, “That hurt him so, so much. It wasn’t so chic, that last year as it has been.”

World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. pic.twitter.com/lRX9mj1siw — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 9, 2022

Jos and Max had a good relationship with Toto Wolff. But the rivalry shared during 2021 has spoilt any chances of Max going to Brackley. He might even say ‘no’ as a matter of principle.

Max has claimed he is loyal to Red Bull and would want to stay with the team throughout his F1 career. But his father, Jos Verstappen feels his son might call it a day after the 2028 season.

