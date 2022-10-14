Max Verstappen’s incredible 72.2% success rate explains why he is a world champion

Max Verstappen is the driver with the highest pole-to-win ratio among all the active drivers in F1 currently.

Starting in pole position is always a huge boost for any driver ahead of race day. This is why teams work so hard year-long for a car to maximize its one-lap pace so that they can start the race ahead of everyone else.

However, starting on pole does not necessarily guarantee a race win. This is evident because Ferrari’s star driver has just five race wins in his four-year-long career despite securing pole 18 times! In fact, out of all the active drivers who have had pole positions and race wins in their careers, Leclerc’s pole-to-win ratio is the worst at just 22.22%.

Max Verstappen currently holds the highest pole-to-win ratio on the grid 💪 ⁠

⁠

With 4 races remaining, what do you believe his ratio will be at the end of this season? 💬⁠

⁠#F1 #Autosport pic.twitter.com/njh63BSok9 — Autosport (@autosport) October 13, 2022

Red Bull’s Verstappen ranks highest at 72.22% followed by Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc’s teammate ranks fourth with a 50% conversion rate, but that’s mainly because he has just two pole positions to his name and could convert just one to a win.

Also read: Max Verstappen once quipped with $130 Million worth Chris Hemsworth at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominance in F1 continues

At the age of just 25, Verstappen is now a two-time World Champion with 32 race wins to his name. After his intense Title battle last season, his 2022 win was relatively easier. He secured it after winning the Japanese GP last week with four races still left this campaign.

As a team, Red Bull dominated the sport from 2010 to 2013. During last year’s Title run, they faced a heavy challenge from Mercedes and their fight for both the Championships went down to the wire. This season, however, they have relatively coasted towards both Title victories despite Ferrari promising a lot in the initial stages.

They still haven’t secured the Constructors’ World Championship but are expected to clinch that at next week’s race in Austin.

World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. pic.twitter.com/lRX9mj1siw — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 9, 2022

Fans are now wondering if we should brace for a new era of Red Bull dominance. It’s clear that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit dealt with this year’s regulation changes the best out of all other teams.

Also read: Haas to announce new sponsors to replace $8 Billion Uralkali ahead of US GP

Will Red Bull be penalized breaching cost cap?

Red Bull’s mighty form in the 2022 season has been overshadowed by their alleged breach of the cost cap. The FIA announced that there had been minor overspending on their behalf. The exact amount was not mentioned, but it’s reported that the amount is around $2 million.

🚨 Cost cap news 🚨 Procedural breach for Aston Martin Procedural and minor overspend breach for Red Bull We’ll have to wait for news on the punishments — WTF1 (@wtf1official) October 10, 2022

Most team bosses are asking the FIA to punish Red Bull by putting restrictions in their future development and even deducting points from the Championship. So far, the governing body of the sport did not come to a conclusion as to what they will do.

Despite the allegations, Red Bull as a team insist that they did not go past the budget cap.