“Ferrari leaning more towards a one-year term”- Carlos Sainz and Ferrari are unable to agree on a contract extension that would suit both parties

Ferrari and Carlos Sainz are at crossroads over agreeing to a two-year contract extension, something was believed to have been signed.

Sainz’s arrival at Ferrari took the world of F1 by storm. The Spaniard finished ahead of long term Ferrari prodigy Charles Leclerc in his very first season, and his four podium finishes guided the Italian team to P3 in the Championship.

2022 has also been decent for Sainz, who has two podiums so far in three races. It’s true that he would like to do better, considering the fact that Ferrari have a race winning car, but nevertheless, the Scuderia management is very happy with his performances.

Sainz’s contract ends with the culmination of the 2022 season. However, it’s widely reported that both parties want to extend the partnership.

Previously it was reported that they agreed to a two-year deal that would keep him in Maranello until 2024. However, according to recent sources, they have reached an impasse in terms of contract negotiations.

Carlos Sainz previously mentioned that he’s close to signing a new Ferrari deal

Ahead of the season opener in Bahrain, Sainz revealed to the media that he was close to signing a new deal. The length wasn’t mentioned, but most sources considered it to be a two-year contract.

According to F1 insider, the Italian outfit are a bit skeptical about offering him such a deal. Money isn’t believed to be the issue in this case. Ferrari simply want him to pen a one-year deal, with a year’s extension kept as an option.

“Negotiations are currently underway with Carlos Sainz, whose contract expires at the end of this season,” F1 insider’s post said. “While the Spaniard wants a two-year contract, Ferrari is leaning more towards a one-year term. Plus a unilateral option for the team only to extend the collaboration until the end of 2024.”

In spite of the stall in negotiations, most people feel that they will come to a solution soon enough. Sainz feels that he has proved enough to secure a seat in the Scuderia, at least until 2024.

It’s unclear as to what Ferrari have in mind. Some people however feel that the Maranello based team have one eye on Mick Schumacher, who’s long believed to be destined for the Ferrari seat.

