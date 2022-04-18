“That’s his job now and nothing else”: Alpha Tauri boss thinks Mick Schumacher has to outbeat K-Mag to achieve his Ferrari dream

Alpha Tauri’s Franz Tost believes Mick Schumacher has to consistently beat K-Mag in Haas and how joining a new team will pave his way to Ferrari

The new regulation era is Mick Schumacher’s second season with Haas in Formula One. He has had a shaky start to the season as he finished 11th in Bahrain behind teammate Kevin Magnussen. In Saudi Arabia, a crash in the qualifying session meant that he could not compete at the Jeddah Cronche circuit.

In Australia however, he outperformed his teammate Kevin Magnussen by finishing a place above him at P13. According to Alpha Tauri’s team principal Franz Tost, the young German is not ready for a move to Ferrari.

Consistently finish ahead of Kevin Magnussen

The Alpha Tauri team principal spoke with the media discussing Schumacher’s potential move to Ferrari. He stated: “He has to drive somewhere else for another three years.”

He further explained that the sport has changed from the time when his father Michael and uncle Ralf raced in the sports. Drivers have to compete at the highest level and prove themselves within their team first.

The Austrian concluded by stating: “First, he has to consistently beat his teammate Kevin Magnussen at Haas and try to achieve success there. That’s his job now and nothing else.”

Mick Schumacher situation at Ferrari

Ferrari has signed long-term contracts with both of its drivers. Carlos Sainz is extremely close to signing a new contract with the Italians.

Mick Schumacher will find it tough to follow in his father’s footsteps and join Ferrari in the near future. As a result, as soon as his contract with Haas expires, the German should start seeking a new team.

Haas is currently seventh in the constructor’s rankings with 12 points after a strong start to the season. Moreover, they will have to continue their strong run in order to have Schumacher in the long run.