“Carlos Sainz also knows that and is therefore angry”– Schumacher believes Carlos Sainz is annoyed with Ferrari after seeing himself as deputy in unsaid pecking order in team

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes that Carlos Sainz is not happy with Ferrari after not seeing himself #1 in the team.

Ferrari is having its resurgence in 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Maranello-based team are looking like title contenders, and after the first three races, they are comfortably sitting on the top.

The team has a strong lineup of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. In their revival, the partnership was a boon to Ferrari, but with the title chances looking clear, it could soon become a bane to the team.

So far, Ferrari didn’t have a clear pecking order in the team. But now, it seems that Leclerc is surely the chosen one to lead the team to glory, and former F1 driver and now F1 broadcaster Ralf Schumacher believes that Sainz is surely not pleased with it.

“The pecking order at Ferrari has already been established,” Schumacher said to F1insider. “Carlos Sainz also knows that and is therefore angry.”

Carlos Sainz is not finding form in 2022

The Spaniard had a good start to the 2022 season, as he clinched two podiums from the first two races. But he is yet to get a win, and Australia was a tough weekend for him.

After an issue with the steering wheel, Sainz failed to control his car and had to retire from the race. Hence, giving him a huge hit in the points table.

Thus, Sainz is surely not at the optimum level with the car as Lecler is at present. So, naturally, Leclerc is getting a push by the team, as the Monegasque has already clinched 71 points in the first three races.

Sainz, to neutralize this situation has to outperform his teammate. Ths Spaniard is surely a capable driver, but the task at hand is difficult seeing the form of two individuals.

But anything can happen in F1, and with Imola coming up next, Ferrari would be fancying a win at their home race. It only remains to be seen who will get it for the Prancing horses.

