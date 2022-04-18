F1

“Carlos Sainz also knows that and is therefore angry”– Schumacher believes Carlos Sainz is annoyed with Ferrari after seeing himself as deputy in unsaid pecking order in team

"Carlos Sainz also knows that and is therefore angry"– Schumacher believes Carlos Sainz is annoyed with Ferrari after seeing himself as deputy in unsaid pecking order in team
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
IPL 2022 documentary: 2022 IPL documentary name, release date and other details
Next Article
"Chris Paul creates history with his 130th appearance in the playoffs": The veteran guard has been aging in reverse
F1 Latest News
"He's only driven perfect cars, he's spoiled"- Former F1 believes Lewis Hamilton struggling at Mercedes is down to his own high expectations from the W13
“He’s only driven perfect cars, he’s spoiled”- Former F1 believes Lewis Hamilton struggling at Mercedes is down to his own high expectations from the W13

Former F1 driver Marc Surer feels that driving a dominant Mercedes car for all these…