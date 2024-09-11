Ferrari Might Be ‘Regretting’ Running Away From Bidding War for Adrian Newey

When Red Bull revealed that Adrian Newey would be leaving them in 2025, several top teams scrambled to get the Briton’s signature, and Ferrari was one of the favorites. However, he ended up signing for Aston Martin, and Craig Slater believes that the Italian team could be regretting their decision to not push harder.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll went all out for Newey. He gave him a $250 million multi-year contract, plus shares in the team, and a world-class facility to work with. Ferrari, on the other hand, did not bid with as much of a ‘free hand’. As such, Slaker reckoned that an air of regret could soon be flowing in Maranello.

“I sense today, a lot of [Ferrari team members] maybe regretting the fact that they didn’t splash more cash and try and force the issue a little bit more,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

Slater also claimed that Newey would make Aston Martin a top team, and Ted Kravitz, his colleague, agreed. He too felt that Ferrari missed out on a chance to steal Newey away.

With money not a concern for Stroll, Aston Martin kept increasing its offer for Newey, and along with the incentives offered, it reached a point where the 65-year-old could not say no. Ferrari, one of the most valuable brands in the world, possibly had the money but chose not to go all out.

Newey’s salary with Aston Martin will make him one of the highest-paid non-driver entities in F1 history. However, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Newey getting more than just money.

Aside from the financial aspect, becoming a shareholder was a significant offer made to Newey. Kravitz insisted that Ferrari, McLaren, or Mercedes would never have extended the same offer, which weakened their chances.

In case you missed it – the big news from Silverstone as Aston Martin unveiled Adrian Newey as a new shareholder and technical leader at the team which intends to fight for #F1 glory. pic.twitter.com/HGTA29i3ue — Daniel Moxon (@dmoxon_) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Aston Martin had no such limitations, allowing them to negotiate freely. Stroll had the flexibility and imagination to offer both shares and money to Newey, making him a key figure in the overall setup.

Given the logistics surrounding the move, Newey’s forthcoming arrival at Aston Martin has become one of F1’s biggest moves. The 65-year-old’s designs have already secured 25 drivers’ and constructors’ titles, generating high anticipation among fans eager to see how this move will unfold.