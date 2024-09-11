‘Other Teams Weren’t As Creative As Lawrence Stroll’ in Signing Adrian Newey: Ted Kravitz

mobile app bar

After months of speculation, Aston Martin announced Adrian Newey’s signing earlier this week. The Silverstone-based outfit unveiled the 65-year-old as their Managing Technical Partner from the 2025 season onwards.

The details of Newey’s contract with Aston Martin shed light on why the Briton chose Lawrence Stroll’s project over other options. After announcing his departure from Red Bull in early 2024, Newey was linked to iconic teams like Ferrari and Williams, with the former being a particularly strong contender.

However, Stroll swooped in when talks between Newey and Ferrari stalled, as the legendary aerodynamicist did not want to relocate to Italy.

Reportedly, Stroll offered Newey a five-year deal, worth roughly $200-$250 million. Additionally, Stroll also gave Newey a substantial stake in the team, which explained the word ‘partner’ in his title.

Newey admitted to being a shareholder during his announcement ceremony, and Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz believes this was crucial in persuading the Briton to finalize the contract. “I can never imagine that Ferrari would have offered him the shareholding,” Kravitz said, according to F1 Maximaal.

Kravitz also noted that even McLaren and Mercedes wouldn’t have offered Newey shares to entice him to their teams. “Lawrence Stroll has the flexibility and imagination to make him a technical partner,” he added.

However, money wasn’t the only motivating factor for Newey. Aston Martin’s substantial investment in its F1 project played a significant role in his decision. Newey was assured of the team’s serious commitment to competing at the front and challenging for championships.

Stroll has already made significant moves to bolster Newey’s team. Earlier this year, Mercedes’ former power-unit boss Andy Cowell joined, and Honda has signed an exclusive works deal with Aston Martin, becoming their engine supplier from 2026 onwards.

Moreover, the aerodynamics and chassis departments have also seen significant improvements. Newey’s unveiling coincided with the inauguration of Phase II of the team’s new factory in Silverstone, which features a state-of-the-art wind tunnel, set to come into operation in 2025.

