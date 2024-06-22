Ferrari Might Have to Shell a Few More Millions for Adrian Newey After Aston Martin’s ‘Top Secret’ Move

Aston Martin is making all kinds of attempts to hijack Ferrari’s pursuit of Adrian Newey. Although many experts believe that the Prancing Horse are the favorite to sign the British aerodynamicist, Aston Martin may have just made the Italian outfit’s pursuit a bit more complicated. According to veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman, Ferrari will now have to shell out a few more million dollars to sign Newey because the 65-year-old has been busy increasing his value by making visits to several teams’ headquarters.

Illman’s recent remarks came after several reports had claimed that Newey recently visited Aston Martin’s headquarters in Silverstone. Speaking of the same, Illman said in his most recent YouTube video, “He’s a very much in-demand man. Lots of teams want him. Aston Martin certainly want him”.

Illman then further added, “He (Newey) was at the Aston Martin headquarters and all the staff had to leave. That’s right. Everybody had to go because it was such a top-secret meeting“.

The F1 photographer then concluded his remarks by explaining how this is good business from Newey even if the 65-year-old has made his mind up about his next destination. Illman believes that having such meetings with different teams will increase the amount he is likely to receive from any team he is keen on joining as all sides certainly want him.

Although Illman has claimed that Newey recently visited Aston Martin’s headquarters, Fernando Alonso rubbished these rumors when asked about the same. The Spaniard mentioned that while he would love to work alongside the legendary aerodynamicist, his side have made no pursuit in signing him.

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin have made no contact with Adrian Newey

When quizzed about whether Aston Martin have made an approach to sign Newey, Alonso revealed that he read the rumors like everyone else. However, the two-time champion made it clear that these speculations were just rumors and nothing else.

In fact, Alonso revealed that the same websites had suggested just a couple of weeks ago that Newey was close to signing for Ferrari. Therefore, the 42-year-old believes that such reports must not be taken too seriously until and unless there is an official confirmation from one of the parties involved.

While it still remains unclear what the future holds for Newey, there is a good reason why he has been linked with both Aston Martin and Ferrari. The British aerodynamicist once revealed that he has three regrets in his life.

The three regrets he has are that he has never had the opportunity to work with Ferrari, Hamilton, or Alonso. If Newey joins Ferrari, he will satisfy two of those regrets as Hamilton will be moving to Maranello in 2025 as well. Meanwhile, if Newey joins Aston Martin, then he will have the opportunity to work with Alonso.