Adrian Newey Could Join Ferrari to Put to End Two of Three Regrets of His Life

Adrian Newey is looking to part ways with Red Bull, as per multiple reports, after months of speculation and rumors about his future. The British aerodynamicist is caught in the crosshairs of the internal political turmoil at the Milton Keynes outfit. These reports suggest that Newey is looking to leave the team, owing to these reported power struggles. Now, if the 65-year-old puts his papers at Red Bull, he could end two of the three regrets of his life in F1 by joining Ferrari.

Last year, Newey admitted that not working with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso are his three emotional regrets. According to Motorsport.com, he said, “Working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”

Similarly, Newey mentioned that he regrets internally about turning down the advances from Ferrari. Naturally, the Prancing Horse being one of the most prestigious teams in F1, the Briton would have wanted to design a winning Scarlet red car for the Italian outfit.

Now, since Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, Newey can fulfill two of the three wishes on his bucket list if he joins the Maranello-based team as well. This still keeps him from working with Fernando Alonso.

However, even that is possible, as there is no concrete confirmation that Newey would join Ferrari despite multiple rumors. The Red Bull aero genius could also join Aston Martin, as some rumors suggest that the Silverstone team have approached the Briton with a lucrative offer.

How likely is it for Aston Martin to sign up Adrian Newey?

Aston Martin have been putting in a huge amount of investment in their F1 operation as they intend to become a race-winning and championship-winning outfit as soon as possible. Signing up Adrian Newey could be the ultimate investment Aston Martin could make and they reportedly have given him a mega offer as well.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll was quite keen on signing the British designer. Amid all this, the Silverstone team have also made Fernando Alonso stay at the team for the long term. The two-time champion recently signed a multi-year contract extension beyond 2024.

If Newey joins Aston Martin, that would fulfill his wish to work with Alonso. The Spaniard’s long-term deal takes him into the new 2026 regulations and he is keen on getting race wins and perhaps a shot at his elusive third world championship. With Newey onboard, Alonso would fancy his chances of ending his drought of wins and championships.

Now, amid all this speculation, it is still not official that Newey will be leaving Red Bull. Media reports from primarily Auto Motor und Sport and then the BBC have claimed that the British aero genius may leave Milton Keynes due to the stress and the fallout from the rumored internal power struggles.