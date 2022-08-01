“Too many wrong things at Ferrari” – Schumacher foresees Mattia Binotto’s exit from Ferrari

Ralf Schumacher predicts Ferrari team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position is in danger after the team fumbles 2022 Championship hopes.

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto had a weekend to forget in Hungary. Ferrari who trails Red Bull by 96 points in the Constructors championship lost a chance to cut their deficit.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz started the 2022 Hungarian GP P3 and P2. The duo had a strong showing in the practice session ahead.

But after a poor choice of tyre strategy, both Leclerc and Sainz finished P4 and P6. Max Verstappen who started the race P10, won his 8th race of the season.

Reports state the whole Ferrari F1 team were unhappy with the results on Sunday. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Ferrari needs to have a discussion amongst its team during the summer break. Or else it will be a difficult season ahead.

But the German also says if the current form continues or not, Binotto’s job going ahead is in grave danger. He said, “I see the work of two people in danger. One of them is Mattia.”

The whole Ferrari crew is dissapointed. There is a possibility that Mattia Binotto might get fired at the end of this season if things do not improve at Ferrari.#HungarianGP #F1 #Formula1 #Ferrari #Leclerc #Verstappen — F1 Insider (@F1Insider_) July 31, 2022

“When you have a car capable of winning the World Championship like Ferrari’s this year and you throw it overboard like that, the situation should be difficult for him.”

“I see their position in jeopardy during the summer break. There are too many things going wrong at Ferrari right now. And they are also having too many technical problems this season.”

Ferrari has a long legacy of success and the current performance of the team shows otherwise. And the executives in Maranello will be swift in their decisions if need be.

Mattia Binotto backs his team despite bad form

Mattia Binotto has the responsibility to guide Ferrari’s season through the current rough patch. Reliability issues, driver errors and bad strategy have wiped Ferrari’s 2022 title hopes.

Ferrari’s woes began last week after a horrendous performance in the 2022 French GP, Leclerc crashed out of the race while he was leading. And with him, Ferrari’s hopes of contending in the championship too crashed.

My favourite storyline of the #F1 #HungarianGP – Mattia Binotto chatting to Crofty on lap 26, tells Crofty that he isn’t worried about Verstappen’s pace. Ferrari then goes on to ruin the race for both of their drivers, while Verstappen gets P1. pic.twitter.com/7uMUyrh8GB — Chris (@chrisdotau) July 31, 2022

And with this, Ferrari’s race strategy has received a lot of flak from fans and critics alike. And at the heart of this is Binotto who has backed his strategist Inaki Rueda.

Binotto claims that nothing needs to change at Ferrari despite their poor current form. Binotto claimed his team have made the right decision “many times” and sometimes has made “mistakes that the others are doing.”

