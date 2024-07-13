Ferrari Restructure Has Red Bull Worried About One Thing

Ever since Frederic Vasseur’s appointment, Ferrari has undergone a complete revamp. The Italian outfit has been doing a lot of restructuring with its workforce, which has paid off so far with Ferrari finding performance and challenging Red Bull. While the Scuderia have fallen down the pecking order in the last few races, there’s still a lot of hope. Thus, these restructuring changes have now got Red Bull’s hierarchy worried.

As is the case with all championship-wining teams, Red Bull has become a poaching ground for technical staff. However, external factors resulted in the Milton Keynes outfit losing their chief Adrian Newey.

Considered a genius among the F1 circles, the British engineer is the most sought-after person in the sport. This is exactly what Helmut Marko is concerned about while discussing Newey’s possible switch to Ferrari.

Speaking to OE24, he said, “I can’t say. That will be exciting too. Ferrari has lost an important man in chassis boss Cardile. Let’s wait and see what happens with Adrian Newey. He has some top offers, including from England, and can decide where he goes.”

Newey joining Ferrari has now become a real possibility after the technical director Enrico Cardile left the Italian outfit. Cardile will become Aston Martin’s CTO from 2025 onwards.

No one is more suitable and desirable to fill this vacancy than Newey who has already proved his impact in the sport time and again. So, with Vasseur’s continued efforts, it could become a reality soon.

Vasseur is changing the Italian culture at Ferrari

The fact Vasseur is only the second Frenchman leading the Italian team says a lot. Not just about his talents but also the culture at Ferrari. However, Vasseur is changing this high degree of Italian influence. They’ve already signed the British champ Lewis Hamilton and there’s a feeling Vasseur isn’t done yet.

After getting his driver lineup locked, the Ferrari boss’ technical staff poaching efforts are multinational as well. This is where Newey’s addition becomes a real possibility. Meanwhile, Vasseur has hinted that he is looking to hire more engineers and technicians from the UK, where the majority of the F1 teams are based.

Under his leadership, Ferrari has bid farewell to other key Italian figures as well apart from Cardile. This is the opposite of his predecessors’ style of working and for now, it’s working.