Ferrari runs out of $140 Million budget; halts development on 2022 car after losing the championship title

With four races still remaining in the 2022 season, Ferrari has run out of its $140 Million budget. The team has now decided to halt any further development on its current car and shift focus to 2023.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched the championship title last time out at the Japanese GP, the fight for P2 is still going on.

The battle for the second position in the 2022 championship is between Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with only 1 point difference between them.

Going a little further down, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is also battling with Mercedes’ George Russell for P4 with only a 5-point difference between them.

With the budget getting exhausted to its very extreme and the Italian giants deciding to halt further development, it would be interesting to see how far up will the Ferrari be able to place itself.

Where did Ferrari use the $140 Million?

Heading into the Japanese GP, Ferrari revealed the new floors that would run at the Suzuka track. The track was designed to handle the effects of turbulence on the front wheels.

The changes in the floor had been made to its strakes; the underfloor had been redesigned along with some changes in the flexibility at certain points of the floor.

#F1: Ferrari and Mercedes didn’t bring any new parts to Asia. According to their own statement, both are close to the budget cap and can only make minor changes. Mercedes will launch a final upgrade in Austin. — deni (@fiagirly) October 5, 2022

As per motorsport.com, the team used its budget on the new design which brought the long-awaited aerodynamic development on the F1-75.

The team, therefore, has decided to shift its focus and workforce to the development of next year’s car. This year Leclerc and Sinz will have to run the current specs of the car as they try to win the higher positions in the grid.

What are the problems with the current Ferrari specs?

The team seemed to have delivered a good performance at the Suzuka circuit following the upgrades that the Scuderia introduced going into the weekend.

However, the F1-75 still suffered anomalous wear on the front tires while the rivals finished the race with only minimal damage to the tires.

Motorsport.com pointed out that Ferrari suffers from overheating which minimises the performance of the car showing that there is some problem with the car that the team has not yet understood.

