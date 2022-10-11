“Done with rookies for foreseeable future”: Haas Boss Guenther Steiner won’t pick anyone from F2 in 2023 if Mick Schumacher leaves

Hass Chief Guenther Steiner came in front about the empty F1 seat and his view on driver selection in the Haas F1 team.

The Formula One driver lineup is almost filled for the 2023 season, but teams like Haas and Williams are still looking for options in the F1 drivers’ market.

Haas Chief Guenther Steiner revealed he is no longer looking for rooky drivers when asked about this matter. Instead, he is looking for a suitable driver who can later take the team forward in future.

“I would say I’m done in the moment with rookies for the foreseeable future. But I mean, we need to see what is best for the team or who’s the best person or who is the best driver to bring the team forward.”

Before ending the partnership with Urakali, rookie drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher drove for Haas in 2021. But the team failed to score a single point.

However, with the end of their partnership, Steiner and co. replaced the Russian driver with Kevin Magnussen for the 2022 season, leaving Mick Schumacher the only rookie in the team.

Also Read: Jenson Button praises Max championship win at Suzuka Circuit

Haas options for the 2023 driver lineup

The mediocre start to Mick Schumacher’s 2022 season has F1 in splits over his future in Haas. The German driver’s contract with the American team expires in 2022.

Schumacher may have performed on par this season, but the 23-year-old German scored a few points. Haas may consider Mick if he manages to perform well by the end of this season.

Nicolas Hülkenberg is also an experienced F1 driver who currently tops the 2023 Haas F1 seat list. 35-year-old German is presently a reserve driver for Aston Martin and has won 24 Hours of Le Mans on his first attempt.

When will Haas take its decision?

With a dramatic end to the Japanese GP, F1 2022 is only left with four races. With Haas and Williams still unsure about their driver lineup, it is safe to say that both teams are taking their time to finalise their decision.

Moreover, Haas principal Guenther also clarified his position and said, “we don’t need to be in a hurry now”. With Haas’s team taking its time before any announcement, it is hard to expect any development from the team. The decision may come when this season ends.

Also Read: Mika Hakkinen concerned with Suzuka circuit safety errors and empathizes with Pierre Gasly