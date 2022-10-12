Ferrari’s 2003 F1 car belonging to Michael Schumacher gets $9.5 million value ahead of auction

The 2003 F1 Championship-winning car belonging to Michael Schumacher has been valued at $9.5 million ahead of an auction.

Schumacher won his fourth World Title in 2003 when he finished ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya. That year’s car, the F2003-GA is one of the most decorated cars in F1 history.

It won seven races in the 2003 season and had 12 podium finishes to his name, as Ferrari won both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships that year. Even though the car won Schumacher the Championship, it wasn’t his best ever year. There were issues with the chassis, and its successor, the F2004 is considered by many to be the best car ever built in Formula 1.

The 2003 season went down to the wire and the German legend was able to win the Title only in the last race. The F2003-GA has not had a lot of mileage since its last F1 outing but Haas’ Mick Schumacher recently took his father’s car out for a spin.

F2003 belonging to Michael Schumacher valued at $9.5 million

The F2003-GA will be up for auction through RM-Sotheby’s. The value at which it will exactly be sold, or who the buyer will be is not clear yet. However, anyone who has $7.5 million to $9.5 million to spare, can get their hands on this car. This value was put up on the website itself, and they think that it can even surpass this.

Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He has seven World Championships to his name and was statistically the most successful driver in the sport’s history until Lewis Hamilton broke his record for the most number of race wins in 2020.

Having his Championship-winning car would be any F1 fan’s dream.

Where will Mick Schumacher be in 2023?

Michael’s son Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut back in 2021. He won the 2020 F2 Championship which impressed Haas enough to offer him a seat. Schumacher’s first season in the sport was great as he comprehensively outperformed teammate Nikita Mazepin.

This season, on the other hand, the experienced Dane Kevin Magnussen is his partner at Haas. The American outfit was impressive and scored a lot of points in the first half of the season. However, most of these points were being added by Magnussen, with Schumacher troubling the scorers in only Austria and Silverstone.

His contract with Haas is up at the end of the 2022 season and his future is uncertain. Haas and Williams are the only two teams with empty seats available and Schumacher is just one of the names linked to these parties. There are just four races left in this campaign, so a decision about his future is expected to be revealed soon.