“I Love Watching Novak Djokovic Play”: Star Wars Star Adam Driver During Ferrari Promotion

May 28, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Actor and honorary race starter Adam Driver walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 28, 2023, before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Sports, © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Celebrated Hollywood star Adam Driver revealed his admiration for Novak Djokovic while promoting a new movie. The actor said he does not follow many sports but wholeheartedly supports the Serb.

Advertisement

Two-time Academy Award nominee Driver’s latest project is the biopic on famed automobile maker Enzo Ferrari. He plays the titular character and was recently in Italy to promote the movie during its release. Ferrari is the most iconic racing and motorsport brand to come out of the European nation.

During an interview with Gazzetta, Driver discussed his choice of sports and teams. He disclosed he liked Basketball but did not consume much football or soccer. However, he lavished praise on Djokovic, picking him as his favorite athlete.

Advertisement

“I don’t have any favourite football or soccer team. But I root for Djokovic: he’s really beyond. I love watching him play.”

Djokovic has a strong presence in Italy, recently winning the 2022 and 2023 ATP Finals in Turin. He has been a consistent performer in the Italian Open, winning the ATP 1000 title six times. He is also very popular in Driver’s home country, the USA. The actor also said he likes NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The former Chicago Bulls star is one of the most influential and famous athletes in America. That Driver named Novak Djokovic alongside him shows how renowned and respected the World No.1 is in the USA.

Novak Djokovic is very popular among Hollywood stars

Adam Driver is not the first high-profile Hollywood star to profess his liking for Novak Djokovic. The Serb’s US Open matches often see many big-name celebrities in attendance. Pop culture icons like Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, and more were present during his 2023 final against Daniil Medvedev.

After his 2015 triumph at Flushing Meadows, he met actor Gerard Butler behind the scenes. The duo re-enacted the Scottish star’s famous dialogue ‘This is Sparta!’ from the hit movie 300.

Advertisement

In a press conference in July this year, Djokovic cheekily shot down a suggestion that Tom Cruise could play him in a biopic (via FandomWire). He later picked Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Butler as his favorite actors. He said Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, and Jessica Alba were his favorite actresses. With Djokovic looking to continue his impeccable form into 2024, expect a lot more celebrities to link up with the tennis star.