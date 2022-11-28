Ferrari to pay $1.5 million to Mattia Binotto for not joining rival team for next six months

Mattia Binotto is reportedly set to leave Ferrari after the Maranello-based team’s disappointed with his failure to win the title in 2022. The questionable strategies and reliability became Binotto’s kryptonite.

According to multiple reports, Binotto has also given in his resignation. But there is no official confirmation about his departure from the team. He has been serving for a long time.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is also looking for suitable replacements for his position. Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is the favourite to take over from Binotto in 2023.

Ferrari to pay a heavy amount to Mattia Binotto

As per the RacingNews365, Binotto is on his way out from Ferrari. The Italian is among the most talented engineers on the grid. More than a team principal, he is recognized for his work on the car.

He was among the key members in Ferrari’s dominance under Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher from 2000-2004. So, any day, any team would want him to be at their helm.

According to RacingNews365, to prevent Binotto from joining any team immediately, they are reportedly giving him six months of gardening leave. Thus, it amounts to $1.5 million of his $3 million annual salary.

Nobody wants to join Ferrari

There have been reports that Ferrari has reached out to several candidates to replace Binotto. From Mclaren boss Andreas Seidl to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. It’s found that nobody is interested in the role.

🚨| According to RacingNews365, Ferrari even spoke to Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, as a successor to Binotto. However, given the ‘poisoned chalice’ that is the role of Scuderia Ferrari team principal, there were no takers. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) November 28, 2022

Ferrari legend and former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn has also been approached for the role. But he is keen on retiring at the end of this year.

So, that makes Vasseur a favourite for this role. On the other hand, Binotto getting a six-month gardening leave means no other rival team could manage to use him for next season. So, 2024 could be a bidding contest among teams to get his services.

Meanwhile, some sources have reported that Binotto has given his resignation letter. He is still the team principal right now and heading the meetings with Ferrari looking for replacements.

