Why Max Verstappen thinks some drivers should stop racing?

The number of races that are held in a championship season has increased massively from 16 to 24, which is supposed to be held next year. 2-time world champion Max Verstappen believes that those who can’t handle that intensity should not race anymore.

The modern F1 has become intense with its hectic travel schedule and intense battles on the track. Drivers need to prepare their bodies according to the weather and atmosphere of a particular race track.

F1 is hoping to touch its all-time high number of races with 24 scheduled to be held next year. Although, doubts are rising about the commencement of the Chinese Grand Prix, which means there will still be 23 races.

“It’s better to stop” – Max Verstappen

Verstappen, who now has plenty of experience with how intense and fierce the schedule and battles on the track can get, believes that drivers who can’t handle it should stop.

Speaking to the Guardian, the Dutchman said, “If you’re not prepared, then it’s better to stop already, right? I think we’re all racers and we love racing.”

Furthermore talking bout his rivalry with Hamilton in the 2021 season, the 25-year-old admitted that going through that drama every year is not healthy for him or his team – both teams.

He said that it would be very tough to have a season like that every year.

Closer battles in 2023

The current season saw Red Bull claim their long-awaited constructors’ title ending the 8-years of dominance by Mercedes.

Nevertheless, Mercedes which was struggling throughout the season, finished the campaign on a good note with George Russell claiming his maiden GP win in Sao Paolo. This also became the Brackley-based team’s only win this year.

However, heading into the 2023 season the teams now have a better understanding of the car and Verstappen believes that there will be closer battles in the next season.

