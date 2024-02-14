Ferrari Told To Lower Expectations- 2024 Challenger Not Enough to Beat Max Verstappen and Red Bull

The latest Ferrari challenger is available for the entire world to see, and experts are expressing their opinions about the SF-24. Senior F1 Journalist and aerodynamics expert Craig Scarborough also analyzed the car and gave his insights. Appearing as a guest in a video on Peter Windsor’s YouTube channel, Scarborough detailed how the SF-24 was not up to the mark. The first thought that came to Scarborough was that the car resembled the 2023 model. He believes that the SF-24 lacks any extreme innovations, which already puts Ferrari on the back pedal against Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Furthermore, he discussed specifics that put the team at a disadvantage.

Although the latest changes are radical, the car seems to be catching up to what other teams were doing at the start of 2023. The side pods, for example, are moving away from the ‘bathtub’ design.

With a cutout at the top of the side pods and a bigger undercut, the car will experience a much more balanced downforce. The design will allow the airflow to create downforce at the center of the car and the middle of the ground.

There will be faring around the car’s Halo to create low pressure at the back of the car. It will allow for a cleaner airflow around the undercut of the side pod. The SF-24 will also feature a flatter and wider nose to improve crash performance. It will allow for greater airflow from the head of the car, keeping it more planted on tracks.

With an uncomplicated rear wing, Ferrari is once again giving the advantage to Red Bull. The Austrian team should have a massive DRS advantage over their rivals, and Ferrari’s decision to not hamper their rear wing could come back to haunt them.

Charles Leclerc’s views on the latest Ferrari challenger

Charles Leclerc recently faced the media after testing the SF-24 on the simulator. The Monegasque presented positive feedback on the Ferrari car, especially when comparing it to the SF-23 from the early races.

He claimed the team was on a positive trajectory with their development, but it was still too early to say how the car would perform in reality. “Based on the simulator, we have taken a step forward, a significant step forward. Based on reality, it is still too early to say”, said the 26-year-old.

He added it was necessary for everyone to wait for two or three races before understanding the overall package performance. With varying conditions on each track, it might not be a surprise to see the SF-24 perform well on one track and fail on another. However, much of the air will clear out after the first race, claimed Leclerc.