For $16.5 Fernando Alonso Is Allowing Fans to Watch His ‘Farcical’ Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Trophy in Real Life

There was a huge amount of controversy surrounding the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix result. The FIA received a lot of criticism after they had to reverse their podium decision twice on Alonso, followed by Russell before moving in favor of Alonso again. This led to several people labeling this podium result as a ‘farce‘. As per the latest development, Fernando Alonso will be allowing his fans to witness his controversial Saudi Arabian GP trophy live.

The Aston Martin driver has a museum of his own, which allows him to keep and present his memorabilia to the public. It is named Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso and is located in Asturias, Spain. In the museum, Alonso puts several of his famous career relics on display to the general public. This includes trophies, race suits, gloves and helmets.

The 2023 Saudi Arabian GP podium trophy is the latest addition to his museum. This was the trophy he received after he showed the exploits of a renewed Aston Martin in Jeddah earlier this year.

Fernando Alonso’s Jeddah trophy on exhibition

After the Fernando Alonso museum announced the latest addition of the Saudi GP trophy to its collection, the 42-year-old reshared the post on his official Instagram account, himself to let more people know.

Alonso’s fans and F1 fans in general can visit the museum to have a look at this trophy and other iconic objects too. It is open every day of the week from 10:00 AM to 6:45 PM. The entry pass will cost $16.5 per person.

According to the museum post that the Aston Martin driver shared, the trophy will only be put for display for the summer of 2023. This means that fans cannot watch the trophy in the collection after August of 2023.

Fascinating facts on the Saudi GP trophy

The Jeddah podium trophy was one of the most interesting trophies for both Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin. Even though the Oviedo-born driver finished in P3 after serving his five-second time penalty, the FIA deemed it unfair. Consequently, George Russell ended up getting the trophy for the time being.

The FIA said that Aston Martin did not serve the penalty with fairness and as a result, they gave Alonso another ten-second time penalty. This resulted in Alonso falling behind Mercedes’ Goerge Russell in the Saudi Arabian GP classification. However, after a protest from the British team, FIA reversed its decision once again.

This took place when Aston Martin was still the second-fastest team on the grid. Despite the positive start, they have fallen in terms of performance. In fact, they have not been the same since introducing upgrades to the AMR23 at the Canadian GP.

According to team principal Mike Krack, Aston Martin faced hardship in performance after the team miscalculated the development path. At the same time, he also promised that they are working on bringing a solution to that.