“My goal is to win”– Aston Martin boss declares his goals; warning to Red Bull and Mercedes?

“My goal is to win”– Aston martin boss Lawrence Stroll says he intends to win the Formula 1 championship in coming years.

When Lawrence Stroll bought the struggling Force India, he envisioned creating his legacy in Formula 1, and so far, he has been making impressive investments, with his team also bringing a P4 in the constructors’ championship in 2020.

Though things are not as good as last year, Aston Martin still seems to be a promising project, and it may blossom even further under Sebastian Vettel’s experience.

The Silverstone based team has announced its lineup for 2022, with Vettel continuing his stint and Lance Stroll also advancing with the team. The senior Stroll has made a comprehensive statement while talking about his objectives in F1.

BREAKING: Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for the 2022 season#F1 @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/b8Fy8lHfnz — Formula 1 (@F1) September 16, 2021

“As with every other business I own, my goal is to win. In this case, winning in Formula 1 means world championships, and ultimately that’s what we are striving for, what I’m striving for,” he explained.

“Of course, we all know that success in F1, or any other business, for that matter, doesn’t come overnight. It takes years to put the right people, the right tools, the right processes in place.”

A winning culture

Stroll has a fortune of $3.2 billion, and a significant part of it has been invested in this franchise. For him, it is crucial to instil his philosophy to attain success as he did with his other ventures.

“Discipline, management and winning culture, something I’ve been able to instil pretty well in my previous organisations,” he said. This year, Aston Martin has been unlucky, as it had to withdraw 18 points from its bank after a regulation stripped Vettel from his Hungary result.

The last couple of races also haven’t been convincing for them, and with the remaining races left this season, they would be seeking to vie in the stacked midfield contest.