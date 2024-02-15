Fernando Alonso’s ‘Peaceful Sleep’ Vouches for Aston Martin’s New Found Caliber to beat Red Bull

Heading into his 21st Grand Prix season, Fernando Alonso has a clear objective in mind. After the successes and learnings of 2023, Alonso wanted Aston Martin to focus on certain key areas of the AMR24 to be able to challenge for his 33rd victory. The Spaniard has revealed that he is satisfied with the steps taken by his team to develop the AMR24, and he believes that they can now finally beat Red Bull.

As per Auto Motor und Sport, the 42-year-old stressed on improving the AMR24 in three key areas. He demanded more top speed, better balance, and a more stable aerodynamic package in the higher-speed corners. All of this was a result of Alonso’s assessment of the flaws of the AMR23 – with which he bagged eight podiums last season.

And from what he has seen, from his time in the simulator as well as discussions with his engineers, the two-time world champion is confident about the work done. He said, “If I had any doubts about it, I wouldn’t have been able to sleep peacefully for the last two months.”

After a pretty spectacular start of the campaign last year, Aston Martin lagged back in the developmental race mid-season. However, a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix and at Interlagos signaled a steady revival from their slump. Naturally, the momentum is on their side as they gear up to mount a potential title challenge in 2024.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin future hangs in the balance despite 2024 optimism

At the age of 42, even Fernando Alonso acknowledges that his days at the very pinnacle of motorsport are numbered. Hence, if Aston Martin cannot show tangible progress from the midfield to the front of the grid in 2024, the Spaniard may consider alternate options.

With Lewis Hamilton committing himself to Ferrari for 2025, a vacuum has been left at Mercedes. The two-time world champion is being touted as a serious contender for that Mercedes seat in 2025. As a result, Aston Martin need to ensure that they can provide Alonso with a race-winning car in 2025.

This is because Alonso’s Aston Martin contract is also due to expire at the end of this season. That being said, team principal Mike Krack is confident that he is going to be in business with Alonso for the foreseeable future.

Speedweek.com quoted Krack as saying, “He (Alonso) is an integral part of this team. We have a relationship based on trust and openness. We would honestly love to work with Fernando in 2025 and beyond.”

While Aston Martin will be keen to impress Alonso, the Spaniard will have a clear set of objectives to accomplish in 2024. Firstly, he would be vying to bag that elusive 33rd win soon and if possible, be the man to dethrone Max Verstappen as the reigning world champion.