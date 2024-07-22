Ferrari x Manchester City: Carlos Sainz and Ruben Dias Swap Jerseys and Heartfelt Notes Before Hungarian GP

Ferrari and reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City came together for an unlikely collaboration at the Hungarian GP weekend. Ahead of the race, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz also exchanged t-shirts with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.

The Portuguese central defender was in attendance at the Hungaroring and was supporting Sainz and Ferrari. The t-shirt that he exchanged with Sainz had a message for the Spaniard, as did the latter’s.

Sainz wrote, “For my friend Ruben, a hug” whereas, Dias wrote, “For my friend Carlos“.

In Hungary last weekend, both stars were on the same page. But just a few weeks ago, they expressed contrasting emotions, owing to their respective countries’ soccer teams. Sainz was ecstatic as Spain defeated England in the final to win their fourth Euro Title. Dias on the other hand, started in the game for Portugal in their loss to France on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Interestingly, Dias’ friendship with Sainz is not his only link with F1. The 27-year-old is also rumored to be dating Lando Norris‘ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira.

Are Dias and Oliveira dating?

Dias has officially been single since breaking up with Arabella Chi earlier this year. The same is the case with Oliveira, who broke up with Norris in 2022.

However, Dias and Olivera were spotted together, not too long after the former broke up with Chi. Oliveira was in attendance for one of Dias’ Manchester City games and also witnessed the Portuguese international lift the Premier League Title in May. As per Oliveira’s own Instagram handle, she received special access to the pitch.

Dias and Oliveira also follow each other on Instagram, which makes the rumors of them dating even stronger. On the other hand, Chi is not on the Manchester City defender’s follow list anymore.