FIA Fines USGP $156,300 Following the Track Invasion Incident

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 from Monaco during the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

The FIA’s impending decision on the US Grand Prix track invasion incident has finally arrived. After receiving an initial report from the Stewards, the ruling body heard the promoter and the US Race Management’s (USRM) appeal. Ultimately, the USGP was found guilty of the breach and slapped with a hefty fine of €500,000 ($521,000).

However, the FIA has only instructed the promoter and the USRM to pay €150,000 ($156,300). The remaining amount stands suspended on the condition that no such breach happens at the circuit during an FIA-ruled event until 31 December 2026. F1 will race on the circuit twice in this timeline.

What did the FIA find USGP guilty of?

As per the ruling body’s sporting regulations, spectators, under no circumstances, must have access to the racing track until all the cars are in parc ferme after the conclusion of a race. However, hordes of spectators invaded the circuit before all the cars were in parc ferme.

Not only does this pose a serious threat of injury to the spectators but also to the drivers. While no untoward incident took place owing to the track invasion, it was a breach of the sporting regulations.

Upon hearing the appeal of the promoters and the USRM, the FIA found ample evidence to support the appellants’ claim. The evidence pertained to the measures they took towards security to ensure no track invasion. Owing to this, the ruling body decided to suspend the €350,000 fine.

However, the invasion did happen and the organizers admitted to the breach. That alone prompted the FIA to move ahead with the monetary reprimand.