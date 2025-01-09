$45M Obstacle Blamed for Keeping Indianapolis Motor Speedway From Hosting F1: “We’d Be Happy to Host Them”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN (3) of Christchurch, New Zealand, races down the front stretch during the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Formula 1 moving towards establishing itself in the American markets, one legacy track keeps finding itself coming back into the conversation. Before the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) took up the mantle of hosting the US GP, it was the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) that held the honors. However, the track’s President, Doug Boles cannot see the circuit returning to the F1 calendar anytime soon.

Speaking to Nate Spangle, Boles reiterated the circuit’s willingness to host a Grand Prix once again but cited the exorbitant expectations F1 has owing to COTA as a deterring factor. “The State of Texas paid $45 million to get them to show up [at COTA in Austin]. For us, it just doesn’t make financial sense,” he explained.

From an administrative and regulatory standpoint, IMS holds all the keys to hosting a Grand Prix at the track. It is only one of two purpose-built tracks in the US (the other being COTA) that holds the requisite FIA Grade One certification required to hold the race.

While Boles said he “would be happy to host them [F1],” he can’t see track owner Roger Penske being okay with losing millions when they know they cannot ever break even with the ticket sales if they had to shell out an amount that COTA has done in the past.

Will F1 ever return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Looking at the rich pedigree of the IMS, it would be a surprise that F1 doesn’t want to cash in on the fame. The track famously held Grands Prix in the 1950s and then made a return in the early 2000s.

Most notably, however, the track is home to the stellar Indy500 event and so, with Penske at the helm of the track, there is a bit of politics that also comes into play. That said, the financial implications of hosting a Grand Prix are at the forefront of why the sport hasn’t returned to the track yet.

On top of that, many would argue that F1 has already hit a ceiling with races in the US. Currently, the calendar boasts a record-breaking three races in America. Now, the sport is looking to branch out into other untapped markets such as Africa, rendering the idea of a return to Indianapolis for the foreseeable future as far-fetched.