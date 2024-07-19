Fighting For Red Bull Seat, Liam Lawson Protected From “Suffering the Same Fate” as Old Botch-Ups

Liam Lawson tested with Red Bull in the RB20 around Silverstone just a few days after the British GP. The test was part of a 200km marketing run that every team is allowed over the season. Lawson’s pace is believed to be a few tenths of Max Verstappen’s, which is believed to be enough for him not to end up like Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

“Some feedback within Red Bull is that Lawson’s pace and self-confidence would protect him from suffering the same fate as [Sergio] Perez’s predecessors”, wrote The Race. Perez replaced Albon in 2021 after the Thai driver failed to even come close to Verstappen’s pace.

Perez has been suffering the same fate now as he’s nowhere near the Dutchman’s pace. Although Perez started the season on a high, he’s over half a second a lap slower now. Crucially, Red Bull needs Perez to buckle up as McLaren and Mercedes have started catching them in the championship.

Amid rumors that Red Bull could replace Perez if he doesn’t perform in Budapest and Spa, Lawson took the test a week prior to the Hungarian GP. It is believed that Lawson was about two to three-tenths off Verstappen’s pace which is similar to the pace Perez showcased at the start of the season.

However, the second Red Bull seat has a dreaded reputation for ruining drivers’ careers. Daniel Kvyat was sacked and sent to the junior team which eventually ended his F1 career. Gasly was demoted as well and is now struggling with Alpine. Furthermore, Albon was demoted to being a reserve driver and then joined backmarker Williams.

Nonetheless, as Lawson fights for the Red Bull seat, it is reported that his pace and confidence will stop him from having the same fate as many drivers in the past who have driven for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Another reason why Lawson might be given the seat is a clause in his contract.

The secret clause in Lawson’s Red Bull contract

Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo for a few races when the Aussie got injured last year. The New Zealander then matched Yuki Tsunoda’s pace. However, when V-CARB announced Ricciardo for 2024, everyone wondered why Lawson wasn’t selected. After all, the junior Red Bull team is about grooming the future talent for the main team.

Regardless, Lawson continues to fulfill his duties as the reserve driver. However, it was revealed that Lawson’s current contract has a clause that obliges Red Bull to provide him with a seat for the 2025 season. If Red Bull fails to do so, then Lawson is free to join any other team.

The New Zealander has already shown his potential and Red Bull wouldn’t want to lose someone of his caliber. Hence, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Red Bull replaces Perez or Ricciardo with Lawson.