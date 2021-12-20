F1

“First mutual impressions have been very positive” – George Russell will use an adapted version of Lewis Hamilton’s steering wheel at Mercedes

"First mutual impressions have been very positive" - George Russell will use an adapted version of Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel at Mercedes
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Patrick Ewing, don't put your hands on my son again": John Starks recalls the scathing call his mother made to the New York Knicks legend after the Reggie Miller head-butt
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"First mutual impressions have been very positive" - George Russell will use an adapted version of Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel at Mercedes
“First mutual impressions have been very positive” – George Russell will use an adapted version of Lewis Hamilton’s steering wheel at Mercedes

George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes in the 2022 season and has already…