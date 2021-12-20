“Christian Horner shocked Mercedes’ staff” – Red Bull team boss visited Mercedes’ headquarter after the conclusion of Abu Dhabi GP

After winning the drivers’ title from Mercedes, Red Bull chief Christian Horner visited the Mercedes’ camp and shocked the staff.

Tensions ran high as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first drivers’ title after a controversial race at the Abu Dhabi GP. In the season finale, the seven-time world champion had entered aiming for his record-breaking eighth title. But the Dutchman overtook him in the final lap.

Immediately after the race, Mercedes filed two complaints with the FIA to overturn Vertsappen’s triumph but remained unsuccessful. To which, Red Bull showed disappointment.

The Daily Mail has reported that in the immediate aftermath of the Abu Dhabi GP, Red Bull’s Christian Horner stunned the Mercedes’ staff when he entered their headquarters.

Reports claim that Horner went there to find Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff to shake his hand but, in the end, was unsuccessful.

Also Read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race

Red Bull disappointed with Mercedes

The controversial call by the race director Michael Masi saw Max Verstappen win his first world title in spite of Lewis Hamilton dominating the race.

Masi called the lapped drivers between the title rivals to pass the safety car, thus allowing Verstappen to restart the race on fresher tyres right behind his rival. With that advantage, the Dutchman comfortably overtook Hamilton to win the race and claim the championship.

An unhappy Mercedes immediately protested Masi’s decision but remained unsuccessful. Later on, Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko admitted that he was disappointed with the behaviour of the Brackley-based team.

Mercedes and Red Bull leaving the stewards again. Red Bull unhappy Merc came prepared with a QC #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/vD9irZH3c3 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 12, 2021

Marko said that the Mercedes had the opportunity to go to the pits and get Hamilton fresher tyres. But they didn’t. So they lost because of their own mistakes.

The Red Bull advisor understands that having a title taken away is frustrating. But he also believes that once done, they have to accept the fact that they lost.

Also Read: George Russell is a “High Risk” and things can get “really intense”, claims former Lewis Hamilton rival