“First time win for Hamilton in 2010”- Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 Turkish Grand Prix winning McLaren car sold for whopping $6 Million Dollars

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had his 2010 Turkish Grand Prix winning car McLaren Mp4-25A sold for a staggering £4.8m in 2021

Lewis Hamilton has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. He has won 103 races taking 188 podiums throughout his F1 career.

2010 was a unique year in F1 history. BMW and Toyota bd farewell to the sport, in return Mercedes, and Lotus rejoined the sport.

Lewis Hamilton won three races and six podium finishes with the McLaren MP4-25A. The World Championship fight was still up for grabs till the very last race.

However, Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel won the final race in Abu Dhabi at took the driver’s championship as Hamilton finished fourth.

Nine years later. Just as impressive. 🤩 McLaren’s 2010 @F1 World Championship contender, the eye-catching MP4-25. pic.twitter.com/m7YLUav27B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 14, 2019

Lewis Hamilton McLaren MP4-25A sold for £4.83 million

The McLaren MP4-25A is still an important piece of Formula One history and Hamilton’s legacy. The Mercedes-powered car sold for £4.83 million at the RM Sotheby’s auction.

It currently ranks as the 4th most expensive car sold in Formula One history. It ranks behind Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes and Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 and F2002.

Moreover, It was the first-ever Lewis Hamilton car to make way at an auction house. The expected price tag for the car was between £5 and £7 million.

The auction took place in the Briton’s own country right before the 2021 British Grand Prix in front of over 1,40,000 race fans. Besides, much to the audience’s surprise, the car was on the race track as well supported by the McLaren and Mercedes engineers.

#OnThisDay in 2010, Lewis Hamilton drove to victory at Istanbul Park, a memorable day in Turkey for the team. 🏆🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/hC920jCKxs — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 30, 2021

RM Sotheby's held a live auction during the 2021 British Grand Prix, in front of approximately 1,40,000 race fans. The auctioned McLaren MP4-25A F1 comes with the Chassis No. 01 and is powered by Mercedes-Benz's 2.4-litre, V8 engine.