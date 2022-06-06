“Casting Lewis Hamilton will be a great story”- Top Gun Maverick Star Tom Cruise discusses Lewis Hamilton’s acting career

Top Gun Maverick star Tom Cruise talks about having a discussion with his crew about involving Lewis Hamilton in the new movie

Tom Cruise is a household celebrity when it comes to action-packed movies. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is a household celebrity when it comes to Formula One.

The Top Gun, Mission Impossible star has always been involved in fast-paced thrillers which are enjoyed by fans around the globe. He spoke with F1 legends David Coulthard, and Mark Webber while promoting the new movie.

Tom Cruise expresses his love for Formula One

Tom Cruise has had an impression in the Formula One world. According to him, he has been watching the sport since a very early age.

When asked about his love for F1, he said: “I have watched these guys [Webber and Coulthard] race their whole career. I love Formula One and love racing. When I came here to England, it was an absolute event in our life. It is an amazing sport.”

David Coulthard in the interview recalls when Cruise tested the Red Bull F1 car in 2011. He joked: “First of all, I am just glad that you chose not to be a race driver. I held a little back as you were faster than me.”

The Top Gun Maverick star admired the intuition of F1 drivers and praised their ready to do anything mentality while driving the car.

Could Lewis Hamilton co-star beside Tom Cruise?

Seven times World Champion Lewis Hamilton was in full praise of the Top Gun Maverick star calling him a legend on Instagram.

Hamilton attended the Cannes Film Festival alongside a star-studded lineup at the premiere of the new movie. For sure we will see the Briton in these festivals on a regular basis post his F1 retirement.

Tom Cruise believes that Hamilton could have a great acting career ahead due to the focus and passion he puts in. He added: I know he is a musician and is interested in that, thus he can accomplish anything.”

Cruise also discussed Hamilton potentially being a part of the new movie and it would be a great story. Cruise stated: “It is something we have looked at as how do we do it? How do we manage something like that in terms of building a car and racing.”