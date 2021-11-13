“F**k them all”– Lewis Hamilton roars game against Red Bull not over yet after climbing 15 positions in sprint race qualifying

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want to spare Red Bull after he drops majestical performance in the sprint race qualifying at Interlagos.

Red Bull and Mercedes are vying for the top prize. But back to back defeats in the US and Mexico gave the Milton-Keynes-based outfit a significant edge.

And now, coming into the Interlagos, the grid penalty and the DRS infringement couldn’t have made things worse for Mercedes. But, what a comeback by Hamilton on Saturday.

In the 24 lap long race, which is supposed to determine the starting order for Sunday’s race, Hamilton cruised across 15 opponents to enter into the top five.

This result is actually a damage control, as Hamilton would be starting from P10. So, if he can climb over so many cars in such a short time, then he can surely reach Verstappen in a race thrice longer.

With this belief, Toto Wolff praised Hamilton on radio and even said “F**ck them all”, while everyone know to whom the address is concerned. Meanwhile, Hamilton replied, “It’s not over yet.”

Though, Wolff talking to Skysports denies it to be referenced to any regulation: “I didn’t mean it towards any of the regulations. It’s generally a mindset that we have.”

“Yesterday the car was being tested and today two hours before the race we got the information that we were disqualified and that is in a way sad because there are procedures in Formula 1, there is a certain modus operandi and a protocol we have to follow.”

Lewis Hamilton still eyeing the championship

Hamilton on Thursday would be saying either Red Bull is faster or it’s a steep mountain to climb. But on Saturday, he tries to leave no stone unturned to keep Red Bull at their toes.

When things couldn’t go any more wrong for the world champion. He rose back from the grid end and explained that he is still the F1 champion. Though, Verstappen’s P2 finish in the sprint race has only extended his lead in the standings by two more points.

The Briton is 21 points below his rival. Now, it remains to be seen whether Verstappen manages to finish above Hamilton on Sunday, to print a perfect end to his American expedition. What Sunday holds for f1 fans can’t be concealed anymore.

