Flattered by Williams’ Praise, Carlos Sainz Still Hasn’t ‘Made Up Mind’ for 2025

Williams team boss James Vowles has recently showered big praise on Carlos Sainz. However, the Spanish driver still hasn’t made up his mind about joining the Grove-based team for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Vowles has been very vocal about wanting Sainz on his team, yet the 29-year-old remains focused on the present and hasn’t decided on his future yet.

In his pursuit of Sainz, Vowles spoke highly of the driver, praising his skills and past performances. “He’s a race-winning driver that last year against all odds beat Max [Verstappen] in Singapore with a brilliant drive, and that’s not the first time, he’s intelligent in how he does things, logical, incredibly quick,” Vowles told Sky Sports F1.

The Williams boss added, “I think any team on the grid would be fortunate to have someone like Carlos alongside them”. Despite rumors that a deal between Sainz and Williams might be announced soon, especially before the Spanish Grand Prix, the Spaniard isn’t rushing into a decision. The driver has acknowledged Vowles’ efforts but emphasized that he needs more time to think about his future.

“I appreciate obviously James’ interest and kind words that he has towards me. The same can be said about how I feel towards him and his team. But the reality is that I haven’t made up my mind yet about next year because I’m too focused,” Sainz told Autosport according to a tweet on X.

Sainz explained why he hasn’t made a decision yet, stating that his current focus is on each race weekend. He’s constantly preparing for each race, aiming for podium finishes and victories. However, it has not helped convince big teams like Mercedes and Red Bull to get his services for 2025.

Mercedes and Red Bull have closed the door on Carlos Sainz

While Sainz had hoped for a possible drive with a top team like Mercedes or Red Bull, those options are no longer available. Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that the team is not interested in the Spaniard for the 2025 season. Instead, Mercedes plans to focus on their junior driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff told Sky Germany during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, “We just want to concentrate on Kimi, that is our future, young drivers. We want to commit to that, to young drivers and that is what we’ve told Carlos.” He added that they didn’t want to keep Sainz waiting, acknowledging the excellent job the #55 driver is doing this season.

Additionally, a potential move to Red Bull is also off the table for Sainz. The reigning constructors’ champions have extended Sergio Perez’s contract for two more years, securing his position as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

For now, Carlos Sainz remains focused on his current season, taking it one race at a time, while the F1 world waits to see where he will land in 2025.