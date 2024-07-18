mobile app bar

Hungarian GP Trophy Maker Forgives Lando Norris for $45,000 Loss to Tie-Up on Special Helmet Design

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Last year, Lando Norris got himself in a bit of a scuffle on the Hungarian GP podium. During the podium celebrations, the #4 driver accidentally broke race winner, Max Verstappen’s exquisite porcelain trophy. 12 months later, it seems as though Norris and the company that manufactures the trophy for the race have buried the hatchet, and that too quite beautifully.

After the 2023 Hungarian GP, Herend Porcelain had in fact replaced Verstappen’s trophy free of charge. The restoration process had taken a reported amount of about $45,000, with the Briton also visiting the factory in a commemorative effort.

This weekend, the duo have seemingly patched up and will collaborate on a very special F1 helmet design. Norris posted on his Instagram account that Herend Porcelain have produced a hand-painted helmet for him to sport at the Hungarian GP weekend.

 

As Norris explained in his post, this isn’t a run-of-the-mill collaboration. Firstly, the design is reminiscent of the trophies that have been handed out in the past to Hungarian GP podium-sitters. On top of that, the color scheme is a throwback to the 2019 trophy – the year Norris made his Grand Prix debut and raced at the Hungaroring in F1 machinery for the first time.

Herend Porcelain are popular for producing masterful art and showpieces. This helmet design is no stranger to that DNA. Given that the entire helmet is an intricate, hand-painted work of art, it is priceless. The McLaren driver understands the specialty of its craftsmanship and is doing his best to promote Herend Porcelain’s exquisite work of art.

Norris extends Hungarian GP collaboration with personalized merchandise for his fans

Norris’ collaboration with Herend Porcelain does not end at the helmet design. In fact, the Briton has gone above and beyond to bring this collaboration closer to his own fan base. That being said, there will not be any mini helmets on offer.

Instead, Norris has released an extensive catalog of other merchandise that his fans can purchase to represent their favorite driver throughout the race weekend. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, bags, sippers, and much more.

In furtherance of this collection, the duo have also put out a special exhibition ‘Porcelain Dreams’ during the Grand Prix weekend in Budapest. But Norris’ fans can also shop the collection remotely, on his online store.

