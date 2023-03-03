Lewis Hamilton Broncos Percentage: How Much Stakes Do the Mercedes Star Own in the Denver Based NFL Side

Lewis Hamilton recently added Denver Broncos to his investment portfolio, which has only decorated his already impressive profile as an investor. The $4.65 billion takeover by the Walton-Penner group is recorded as the most expensive sports franchise acquisition.

And Hamilton is a minority owner in it. But the question arises how much equity the Mercedes star received, and how much he paid for it? The 37-year-old reportedly received a 0.2% stake in the NFL side. The valuation of that many shares roughly converts into $9 million.

But according to Joe Pompliano, Hamilton’s stake also comes with a 30-40% discount. Hence reducing the valuation of his hold over the Denver Broncos to around $6 million.

Nevertheless, the consortium of Denver Broncos owners found Hamilton a valued member of their takeover group. Considering that the Briton is a global name because of his F1 prowess and strongly supports racial justice, he would only bring a positive market influence to the entire group.

Lewis Hamilton has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group pic.twitter.com/HsmUtrBkMi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 2, 2022

Also read: Brit star’s bizarre move ahead of Bahrain GP

Is Lewis Hamilton on a takeover spree?

Ever since Hamilton has gotten richer and richer with his recent dominance in F1, he has been finding areas to invest money. Sports franchises are something that has recently got his interest.

After owning Broncos, he recently showed interest in joining a consortium with Serena Williams to acquire Chelsea, where they were willing to pledge $12 million each to have minority stakes. But it didn’t materialize.

And now, he also showed interest in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium to takeover Manchester United from the Glazers family. Ratcliffe owns Ineos, a partner of the Mercedes F1 team, and the richest British man.

So the two already share a cordial relationship, which could have lured Hamilton to join his camp. Qatar-based investment is currently rivalling Ratcliffe in the Red Devils’ takeover. It remains to be seen where the tide flows.

Also read: Red Bull Boss Has Just Five Words In Response To Mercedes Rival’s Venomous Attack