Following Lewis Hamilton’s $140,000,000 Step, Keanu Reeves Makes His Debut With His Own F1 Series

Formula 1 is set to make a grand appearance on the silver screen with Lewis Hamilton’s $140,000,000 Hollywood project involving Brad Pitt. However, much before that, as reported by GP Blog, an F1 docuseries featuring Keanu Reeves would be making its debut on Disney+.

Hamilton recently bridged the glamourous worlds of Hollywood and Formula 1 when he announced that he would be producing a movie based on the pinnacle of motorsports. Promised to be one of the most realistic depictions of the sport, quite naturally, the project has garnered a lot of attention and hype.

The Mercedes driver partnered up with the leading people in the industry including the likes of Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, and Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt. However, turns out that Pitt isn’t the only superstar who is taking an interest in F1 as of late.

Keanu Reeves makes his entry into the world of F1

Keanu Reeves, who is familiar with high speeds, is also making a foray into the world of F1. The 59-year-old veteran will feature as the narrator in a four-part documentary series that Disney+ will produce.

The documentary will focus on the one-season wonder that was Brawn GP, and how they managed to conquer both the Constructors’ and the Driver’s Championship in 2009. It was that year that Jenson Button managed to win his only title with the team.

As per a report by motorsports.com, Disney+ has already announced the release date for the much-awaited docuseries. It will be available for streaming from the 15th of November. The streaming giants have also claimed that there would be a lot of unseen behind-the-scenes footage which has only led to further hype surrounding the release of the series.

How is Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie different from Keanu Reeves’ docu-series?

While the Disney+ series would be focusing on a real-life underdog team and their path to success, Lewis Hamilton’s movie would be quite different. Hamilton’s movie follows the journey of a fictional driver named Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, who comes out of retirement to help out a younger driver.

It would also feature a fictional team by the name APX GP, which was present in the paddocks during the British GP when filming kicked off. As of now, there’s no official release date, with a huge delay expected due to the Writer’s Guild strikes.