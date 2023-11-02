Things You Need to Know Before Watching Keanu Reeves’ Brawn GP F1 Documentary

Formula 1 has definitely won over fans all over the world, which explains why an increasing number of projects are linking up with the sport’s heritage. Following the announcement of Bradd Pitt’s movie, F1 fans have recently been inundated with another F1 docuseries titled Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. The four-part series, which will debut on Disney+ on November 15th, seeks to narrate the tale of Ross Brawn’s valiant efforts to preserve the former Honda works team in the sport.

However, to the surprise of many fans, the unscripted documentary’s debut trailer was released, with the star of John Wick, Keanu Reeves, as the narrator. As he recounted the tale of Brawn and Jenson Button’s 2009 championship victory, the superstar was joined by significant figures of Formula One like Christian Horner, Luca di Montezemolo, and Bernie Ecclestone.

Apparently, these people are among the most outspoken in the motorsports world, and based on their presence in the trailer, it is clear that the documentary series will reveal some of the most sensitive political details surrounding the Brawn GP’s unexpected ascent to fame.

Notably, Disney+ has also guaranteed access to the F1 archives and behind-the-scenes footage, which is rumored to be something never before seen.

A synopsis of how Brawn GP developed from the remains of Honda’s departure

The Keanu Reeves-led documentary series is reportedly delving deep into Honda’s 2008 attempts to find a works team. Initially, the Japanese wanted to end things as they couldn’t find a suitable buyer. However, in the interim, Ross Brawn entered the picture and took over the Brackley team for a symbolic pound. Yes, you heard it right: Honda sold the Formula One team to Ross Brawn for £1.

However, later, Brawn was able to obtain a Mercedes engine supply for the 2009 season to comply with the new restrictions, and the vehicle proved to be a rocket ship. In the BGP001, Jenson Button won six of the first seven races thanks to a special dual diffuser installed by Honda. Looking at this massive success, the rest of the grid then scrutinized the twin diffuser and protested against its use. Although Red Bull faced the greatest challenge because of the upgrades, Ferrari raised the loudest noise among them.

Given their numerous championship victories and reputation as one of the most experienced teams, the Prancing Horses continued to be a legendary squad in 2009. However, the Scuderia had to catch up to BGP001 after Brawn GP’s unexpected climb. Nevertheless, as a result of the fierce competition, in the end, the two teams’ rivalry became even more robust, and it even led to legal disputes.

The team ultimately emerged victorious, with Jenson Button leading the charge and producing the greatest comeback in Formula One history. Following this enormous triumph, the team undertook a pivotal move to become Mercedes, which set the stage for an amazing eight-year constructors’ title run from 2013 to 2021.