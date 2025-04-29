Food and Drinks at 2025 Miami GP: Four Celebrated Local Restaurants That Are Opening Trackside Stalls

A view of the Miami International Autodrome is being seen during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 in Miami, USA, on May 3, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

A race that stands out as a true spectacle, Miami’s presence on the F1 calendar oozes glamor. It offers fans not just fast-paced racing action, but also a vibrant mix of music, culture, and food — something a vast majority of those at the track eagerly look forward to.

With the 2025 Miami GP expected to draw close to 300,000 attendees, as reported by Forbes, several establishments — both big and small — are seizing the opportunity to showcase and sell their food to fans from around the world. This not only boosts their business but also helps them gain exposure to a whole new audience.

This weekend, around 65 outlets are set to put up stalls, with 30 more temporary kitchens being set up — ensuring no shortage of options for those looking to indulge their taste buds. Among them, four local restaurants have been put into the spotlight by F1’s media.

Guenther Steiner, former Haas team principal turned F1 pundit, visited several of these joints and reviewed each one, sharing unique experiences at every stop.

Here’s a complete list of the restaurants, their stall locations around the circuit for the race weekend, and what Steiner experienced at each of them.

Tacotomia — West Campus

Steiner first visited Tacotomia, a proudly women-owned establishment. There, he tried his hand at making tacos, more specifically, pastor tacos.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram handle, they have a permanent location at 200 E Flagler St, Miami, and serve what they describe as “real tacos, not chingaderas.”

“I’m not as good as you,” Steiner told the chef, as seen in the video — though he admittedly ended up doing a rather good job. He enjoyed tasting what he made and even declared it good enough for breakfast. “Thumbs up, thumbs up,” he said.

Ossobuco — North Campus

Steiner’s next stop was Ossobuco, a restaurant that advertises itself as a wood-fired steakhouse. Once again, the Italian-American decided to test his culinary skills. He was tasked with preparing one of the most popular dishes on their menu — one that will also be served trackside in Miami.

This time, Steiner made empanadas and responded wittily to the chef’s offer to hire him, saying that if he were hired, he’d probably eat more than he’d cook. But the empanadas were just the warm-up act. Next, Steiner joined the chef in preparing a 30-ounce cowboy steak.

The restaurant dry-ages it for 21 days, and it’s another featured item on their Miami GP menu. Steiner loved the result and told the chef — whose name turned out to be Guillermo — that he’d definitely stop by again during the race weekend.

Fabel Miami — The Fountains

Fabel, which offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, is one of the most sought-after restaurants in the city, perched on a rooftop in Wynwood. It’s no surprise they’re showcasing themselves at one of Miami’s biggest events of the year, especially after having set up a stall at the Miami Open earlier this season.

Taking a break from food, Steiner decided to try his hand at being a mixologist, stepping behind the bar to make cocktails. While it wasn’t entirely clear what he was making, it appeared to be some kind of Margarita. One thing was certain, though — Steiner shook the mixer with a big smile on his face.

He then tried the baby beet salad. A self-professed beet lover, Steiner admitted he thoroughly enjoyed it.

Miami Slice — Downtown Miami

Well, the word “slice” gives it away, but what makes this particular restaurant famous in Miami is its New York-style pizza. Like Fabel, they too served at the Miami Open.

Steiner, hailing from Italy, would certainly be a good judge of pizzas. When he arrived in downtown Miami, he seemed genuinely excited to be making them. Steiner even mentioned to the chef that he had made pizzas just the night before. But once again, like at Tacotomia, he lowered expectations by telling the chefs, “You’d do a better job than me.”

That said, he did a great job with the dough, earning a round of applause from the staff. He then tried the pepperoni pizza — arguably one of the most popular choices on the menu.

Additionally, other top Miami restaurants such as Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Bondi Sushi, and Eataly are set to open stalls at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend.