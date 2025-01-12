mobile app bar

‘Legend’ Lewis Hamilton Has ‘Nothing to Prove’ at Ferrari, Claims Nico Rosberg

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nico Rosberg (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R)

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports and IMAGO / Eibner

Lewis Hamilton gears up to embark on an iconic journey with Ferrari just as when question marks are being raised on the #44 driver’s ability to sustain himself in the sport. Last year, the Briton’s weaknesses were seemingly exposed by his teammate George Russell — especially over a single lap in qualifying.

But the seven-time world champion has been touted to angle his move to the Scuderia with the hopes of clinching that elusive eighth world title. For his former teammate and rival Nico Rosberg, though, Hamilton has nothing left to prove in the paddock.

“Lewis is driven by a deep love for the sport and the desire to continue pushing himself beyond his limits. Lewis is already a legend, he would have nothing to prove, but his choice shows the hunger of a man who wants to continue to grow, both as a driver and as a person,” said the 2016 world champion in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

While Rosberg doesn’t feel like Hamilton has anything left to prove, he is acutely aware of the areas where the former Mercedes driver is lacking. 2024 showed how Hamilton struggled in qualifying and going up against someone like Charles Leclerc, next year in that respect, could prove to be a tall order for the 40-year-old.

On top of that, if Ferrari are going to have a championship-worthy car in 2025, it won’t be an open goal for Hamilton to gun for his eighth world title. His primary competition will come from his teammate Leclerc besides the contenders from McLaren and Red Bull. The #44 driver may have to pull out his best-ever performance to come out triumphant.

Can Hamilton silence his critics at Ferrari?

Last season saw many fingers pointed at Hamilton’s career trajectory in the sport. Rosberg himself is wary of the fact that the Briton has been struggling to find that all-important lap in qualifying.

And while his race pace is still the benchmark for the field, the former German racing driver feels Hamilton will be worried about his lack of pace from last year. “Especially going forward now, he has two years at Ferrari. And he will 100% be very, very worried,” he said referring to the Briton’s one-lap pace struggles.

Many speculate that Hamilton’s drop in form was a combination of knowing his time at Mercedes was over and a lack of motivation over the flawed concept of the W15. That said, whether Rosberg’s assessment of the seven-time world champion is right is only a matter of time as the sport gears up for a potentially epic 2025 season starting in March.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these