“I think Sergio has delivered the role”– Red Bull talks about continuing with Sergio Perez in 2022

“I think Sergio has delivered the role”– Red Bull boss talks about extending Sergio Perez’s stay with the team for 2022 after decent performances.

Amidst the summer break, there have been speculations about Sergio Perez being axed from Red Bull for 2022; additionally, some have even asked the team to replace Perez with either Valtteri Bottas or Pierre Gasly.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has busted those reports and insists that Perez would be continuing with Red Bull in 2022.

“I think Sergio has delivered the role that we’ve been hoping for,” Horner told Motorsport.com as he assessed Perez’s efforts. You saw that in Baku when he picked up a victory on the day that he could put Lewis under pressure.”

“He’s been collecting those Constructors’ points, and playing the team game, as we saw at the French GP. He’s a great team player and we’re very happy with the job he’s doing.”

📻 “This one’s for you, guys!” 🏆 How @SChecoPerez charged from P6 to P1 at the #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿⬇️ — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) August 18, 2021

It was worth taking the risk.

Horner then talks about Red Bull hiring someone outside their academy programme for the first time since Mark Webber’s departure, and he feels it was a risk worth taking.

“Our view has always been to give youth the chance and I think Red Bull, more than any other team, has done that,” said Horner. “But occasionally, you need to step out of the programme.”

“I think it was a brave decision to do that, but I think it was the right decision. The dynamic in the team is working well. Pierre is doing a fantastic job at AlphaTauri, and is still very much a Red Bull racing driver, so we’re in a good place.”

Perez will be competing for Red Bull in Belgium at the end of this month, followed by a race in Zandvoort, and his team aspires to bag maximum points from these races.